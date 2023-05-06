Army’s tech-based surveillance plan to be launched in June

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, May 5

The Army is set to launch a technology-based battlefield surveillance system that will integrate multiple sensors, satellite imagery and UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) feed onto a common picture that will be available to the Commanders on the ground decision-makers in the Army headquarters.

The battlefield surveillance system, christened “Project Sanjay”, has undergone extensive validation tests in plains, desert and mountainous terrain. Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is the project integrator, sources say, adding “BEL has met the Army’s aspirations in entirety”.

The first battlefield surveillance system will be launched in June. All borders will be covered by December 2025, the sources said. The project will integrate thousands of surveillance systems to provide integrated pictures to Commanders at all levels.

It entails creation of centres starting from the brigade level and all sensors will be operationalised in one go. “Project Sanjay” integrates ground-based sensors, UAV feed and satellite data that is needed for tactical battle and to look at depth areas that are 200 km beyond the boundaries.

The second part is more interesting. The project will provide Army’s upcoming Combat Information Decision Support System (CIDSS) with data that will further integrate inputs from all operational and managerial information systems, which will enable commanders to read from a common screen data related to vehicles, logistics, position of troops and location of ammunition.

These projects are among the multiple programmes that the Army has launched for this year, which is being touted as the “year of transformation”, to set the course for its makeover to a future-ready, technology-driven, lethal and agile force.

Transformational initiatives will include systems, processes and functions to make them efficient, outcome oriented and reduce manpower. Automation, digitisation and networking for enhancing the efficiency of procedures are the key, said sources.

‘Project Sanjay’