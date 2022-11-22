Around 100 Indian pilgrims arrive in Pakistan to attend birth anniversary celebrations of Hindu saint

Lahore, November 22
Around 100 Indian pilgrims arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday to take part in festivities in connection with the 314th birth anniversary of Hindu saint Satguru Shadaram Sahib in Sindh province.
The Hindu pilgrims arrived here via Wagah border where they were greeted by Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) additional secretary Rana Shahid Salim, deputy secretary Fraz Abbas and local leader Kishan Sharma.
ETPB spokesperson Amir Hashmi told PTI that around 100 Indian pilgrims arrived in Lahore on Tuesday.
“Amid high security they left for Shadani Darbar, Hayat Patafi, Mirpur Khas of Sindh province for yatra,” he said, adding that the main event will be held there on November 23 and 24.
He said the pilgrims will also visit holy places in Sukkur, Dherki and Nankana Sahib. They will return to their homeland on December 3.
Agni Pooja is conducted and the recitation of Bhagavad Gita and Guru Grinth Sahib takes place on both days.
Shadani Darbar is a historic Hindu temple in Raipur. It is said to be the biggest Hindu temple in Sindh.
The foundation of Shadani Darbar was laid by Shadaram Sahib in 1786. Shadaram Sahib was a Hindu saint who was born in 1708 in Lahore.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Australian Parliament approves free trade agreement with India; to help double bilateral trade
The agreement, once implemented, will provide duty-free acce...
FIFA World Cup: Big upset as low-ranked Saudis shock Messi's Argentina with 2-1 comeback win
Delirious Saudi fans chant: ‘Where is Messi? We beat him!’
Aaftab Poonawala has never confessed in court of law he killed Shraddha Walkar, says his lawyer
This contrasts police's assertion that Poonawala has confess...
Masseur in Satyendar Jain video not a physiotherapist, but a prisoner in a rape case: Sources
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had claimed that Jain w...
Promotion of women officers: SC questions Army over ‘bias’
34 women Army officers submit that despite top court’s direc...