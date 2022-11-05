Arrested in Turkey, 17 Punjab youths return

New Delhi, November 4
Seventeen Punjab youths arrested in Turkey after being duped by a travel agent have been brought back to India.
The travel agent allegedly duped them on the pretext of providing jobs in Europe. He took the youths to Dubai and then to Serbia. At the Greece-Turkey border, he took away their passports. They were later arrested by the Turkish police and sent to prison.
Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Vikramjit Singh Sahney said families of the youths approached him on October 23. He took immediate action through the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Turkey and established contact with the youths. Temporary travel permits were issued and they were flown back yesterday.
