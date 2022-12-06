Arriving Thursday, cyclone ‘Mandous’ may weaken before landing

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, December 6

‘Mandous’— the cyclone currently taking shape over the Bay of Bengal — is expected to weaken into a 'depression' before it makes a landing on Thursday, according to some meteorologists tracking the system.

The name 'Mandous' has been suggested by the United Arab Emirates in accordance with World Meteorological Department guidelines for naming tropical cyclones.

“This would be the season’s second post-monsoon cyclone. It is a fast-moving weather system, which may weaken into a ‘depression’ before reaching the coast. However, the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and south coastal Andhra Pradesh will get heavy showers on December 7 and 8,” says Mahesh Palawat from private weather forecaster Skymet.

Meanwhile, according to the IMD, the well marked low-pressure area moved west-northwestwards and will concentrate into a ‘depression’ over southeast Bay of Bengal by Tuesday evening. Thereafter, it is expected to continue moving west-northwestwards, intensifying further gradually into a ‘cyclonic storm’ around Wednesday evening.

It will continue to move towards north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts and reach there by the morning of December 8.

As per the weather office, enhanced rain activity will gradually increase with isolated heavy to very heavy rain starting Wednesday midnight, over the next two-three days.

Heavy to very heavy rains have been predicted in several districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai. Sea conditions in the Andaman, some parts of the Bay of Bengal, and coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh will be very rough in the next few days.

The IMD has advised fishermen to not venture into the sea.

