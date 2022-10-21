Arunachal helicopter crash: Four army personnel, including two pilots, killed

Delhi, October 21
Four Army personnel, including two pilots of Army Aviation, died in a helicopter crash in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday morning, a defence official said. Search is on for one remaining person.
The copter, an indigenous ALH-WSI, crashed near village Migging, 25 kms away from the Tuting headquarters in the Upper Siang district of the hill state.
Ministry of Defence Spokesperson at Tezpur, Lt Col Amrinder Singh Walia said “A total of five personnel were on board, the search and rescue teams have recovered the mortal remains of four individuals”.
Besides the two pilots, there were three other ranks who were technicians. The copter had taken off from Lekabali crashed at 10.45 am today.
A joint search and rescue operations of Army and Airforce was launched immediately which included three copters and columns of the Indian Army on foot.
The site of accident is remote. The cause of the crash at this stage is not known. Details are being ascertained.
