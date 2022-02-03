Arunachal teen tortured by China: MP Tapir Gao

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 2

BJP MP Tapir Gao today alleged that the People’s Liberation Army of China that handed over Arunachal Pradesh youth Miram Taron to the Indian Army on January 27, nine days after he was allegedly abducted, had tortured the teenager while he was in its custody. Gao said the PLA tortured Miram, kept him blindfolded, tied his hands, gave electric shocks, besides subjecting him to inhuman treatment. —

