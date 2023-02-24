Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to meet Uddhav Thackeray at his residence this evening: Sources

New Delhi, February 24
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will call on former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at his Mumbai residence on Friday.
“Thackeray has invited Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann for tea at his residence,” a source in the AAP said.
“The meeting will be held at Thackeray’s residence at 7.30 pm today,” the source said.
Kejriwal, the AAP’s National Convenor, and Mann have already reached Mumbai, the source added.
