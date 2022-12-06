Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Delhiites after exit polls show win for AAP in MCD election, calls prediction for Gujarat 'positive sign'

New Delhi, December 6
Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday thanked the people of Delhi after the exit polls predicted a win for the party in the Delhi municipal election and also said that the prediction for the party in Gujarat is a "positive sign".
Three exit polls on Monday predicted a clear win for the AAP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, with the BJP emerging a distant second.
All the exit polls have given the Congress less than 10 seats. The results of the polls to 250 wards of MCD will be declared after the counting of votes on December 7.
"I would like to congratulate the people of Delhi. They have again showed their faith in us. Let's wait for tomorrow (Wednesday)," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event.
On the Gujarat exit polls, the Delhi chief minister said a new party like the AAP getting "15 to 20 per cent vote share" in a state considered the BJP's stronghold is a "big thing".
All exit polls predicted a big mandate for the BJP in Gujarat in the range of 117-151 seats in the 182-member assembly, while the Congress was predicted to bag in the range of 16-51 seats. The AAP was projected to bag between two and 13 seats. The majority mark in Gujarat is 92.
"It is a positive sign for us. Gujarat is considered the BJP stronghold. The AAP is a new party there and for a new party like us, getting 15 to 20 per cent vote share is a big thing," he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
At meeting with 5 Central Asian NSAs, Ajit Doval urges cooperation in countering terror-financing
India offers to build transport networks in Central Asia; ta...
Concerned at waving of Khalistani flags at Melbourne event, India warns Australia of separatists and their links with terror groups
The move comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit...
Gujarat Police detain TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale over tweet on PM's visit
Police say that based on a complaint, an FIR has been lodged...
Drone, 2.5kg heroin recovered near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran; fourth incident in 4 days
At 8.56pm on Monday, the troops hear the sound of a drone fr...
Indian military equipment-making companies HAL and BEL improve their rankings in top 100 arms makers in world
US companies did $299 billion sales; China $109 billion; top...