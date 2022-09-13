Arvind Kejriwal promises corruption-free govt in Gujarat in case AAP comes to power

PTI

Ahmedabad, September 13

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday promised to provide the people of Gujarat a “corruption-free” government if the Aam Aadmi Party comes to power in the state currently governed by the BJP.

The AAP’s national convener announced that if his party is voted to power in Gujarat, where the Assembly elections are due later this year, it would ensure its chief minister, ministers as well as lawmakers from other parties and government officers do not indulge in corruption and are jailed if caught doing so.

"Whosoever I met in Gujarat said there is corruption everywhere. One has to pay bribe to get a government work done. There is corruption at the lower level and at the top also there are scams. If one speaks against it, he is threatened...there is corruption and hooliganism everywhere in Gujarat," Kejriwal claimed while talking to reporters at a gathering in Ahmedabad.

The AAP government would make sure every penny collected from the public as tax goes to the service of the people of Gujarat, he said.

"Today, I give a guarantee that when the AAP forms government in Gujarat, it will provide a corruption-free and fear-free government," he said.

Kejriwal also promised to stop "illegal businesses" of present ministers and government officers in Gujarat, investigate "scams" of the present government and recover money collected through corrupt means so that it can be spent on the public.

"We will also open cases of paper leaks of the last 10 years and their masterminds will be arrested and jailed," the AAP leader said.

"Whenever I visit Gujarat, people talk of different scams. All the large scams during their tenure (of BJP government) will be investigated and the money recovered will be used to provide good schools, electricity -- for the service of the public," he said.

Kejriwal said if voted to power, his party government would ensure the public is not required to pay bribes in government offices. The AAP government would also make arrangements for doorstep delivery of various welfare services, like it had done in Delhi, he said.

During his multiple visits to Gujarat in the recent past, Kejriwal had announced a slew of "guarantees", including free electricity up to 300 units per month, allowances for women and unemployed youth, free and quality health-care and education and creation of jobs.