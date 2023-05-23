Arvind Kejriwal to meet Mamata Banerjee , discuss ordinance on administrative services

PTI

Kolkata, May 23

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to meet his West Bengal counterpart Arvind Kejriwalin Kolkata on Tuesday, an official said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo is trying to drum up opposition support over his government's fight against the Centre over an ordinance on the control of administrative services in the national capital.

Kejriwal is scheduled to land at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in the afternoon, following which he will visit the state secretariat Nabanna to meet the Trinamool Congress chief.

"They are scheduled to have a closed-door meeting at the state secretariat. They may also hold a discussion on probable strategies for next year's general elections," a senior TMC leader said.

Kejriwal has met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the ordinance issue and the latter has extended full support to AAP in its tussle with the Centre on the matter.

The AAP chief may also meet Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Wednesday in Mumbai.