 Aryan Khan case: Sameer Wankhede’s foreign visits, expensive watches under CBI scanner : The Tribune India

Aryan Khan case: Sameer Wankhede’s foreign visits, expensive watches under CBI scanner

Has been booked by the CBI over an alleged Rs 25-crore bribe demand from superstar Shah Rukh Khan's family

Aryan Khan case: Sameer Wankhede’s foreign visits, expensive watches under CBI scanner

Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede. PTI File



PTI

New Delhi, May 15

Foreign visits undertaken by former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, booked by the CBI over an alleged Rs 25-crore bribe demand from superstar Shah Rukh Khan's family to spare his son in a drugs case, will be under the scanner of the agency, officials said.

A Narcotics Control Bureau's Special Enquiry Team (SET) had red-flagged alleged improper explanations and apparent misdeclaration of "the expenditure" given by then NCB Zonal Director Wankhede on his foreign visits.

These findings were referred by the Centre to the CBI which had registered an FIR against the officer and four others on May 11.

"He has also not declared the source of his foreign visits properly. It was also found that Wankhede has indulged himself in sale and purchase of expensive wrist watches with a private entity, Viral Rajan, without intimating the department (present or parent)," the SET said in the findings which are now part of the FIR.

The details of FIR made public on Monday show that independent witness KP Gosavi and one Prabhakar Sail, now deceased, were included by the NCB in the Cordelia cruise ship drug raid on October 2, 2021 on the directions of Wankhede.

Gosavi in conspiracy with his aide Sanvile D'Souza and others had entered into the conspiracy to "extort an amount" of Rs 25 crore from the family members of Aryan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, by "threatening them of the accusation of offences of possession of Narcotics substances".

In order to let him walk free, Gosavi and D'Souza negotiated the amount bringing it down to Rs 18 crore and even collected a token of Rs 50 lakh and returned a part of the amount later, the FIR alleged.

Aryan Khan, who was formally arrested by the NCB on October 3, 2021 after a raid on the Cordelia cruise ship a day before, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28 after he had spent 25 days in jail. But his name was not included in the list of accused in the NCB charge sheet for a lack of evidence.

The SET in its findings, now part of the FIR, said Aryan Khan and other suspects in the Cordelia Ship drugs bust case were brought to the NCB office in Gosavi’s private vehicle on October 2, 2021.

Wankhede in the capacity of the immediate supervisory officer “had directed” to take Gosavi and Prabhakar Sail as the independent witness in the proceedings against the accused in the drug bust case, the FIR states.

He had directed then NCB Superintendent VV Singh to let Gosavi "handle the accused" while taking him to the NCB Office thereby "allowing a freehand" to him and others in order to create a visual impression that Gosavi had the custody of the accused, it says. "It appeared that the presence of the independent witness Gosavi around accused persons was created intentionally in such a manner so as to give an impression that Gosavi was an NCB personnel even though there were NCB personnel to handle the custody of the accused persons," the FIR made public on Monday states.

Violating all norms of independent witness, Gosavi was allowed to be present in the company of the accused persons and even allowed to come to the NCB office after the raid and took the freedom to click selfies and recorded the voice note of an accused.

This position "allowed" Gosavi and D'Souza to enter in the "conspiracy" with others to allegedly demand the bribe from Shah Rukh Khan, they officials said.

Flagging other irregularities, the SET of NCB said the names of certain suspects were dropped from the information note 'I-Note' and certain other names of were included subsequently through modification to suit the proceedings.

The initial I-Note contained 27 names and the modified I-Note contained only 10 names, it said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked 2008-batch IRS officer Wankhede and four others -- Vishwa Vijay Singh, Intelligence Officer Ashish Ranjan, and two private persons K P Gosavi and Sanvile D'Souza -- for alleged criminal conspiracy (120-B IPC), and threat of extortion (388 IPC) besides provisions pertaining to bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act on a complaint from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Wankhede has since been removed as NCB Zonal Director.  

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Shah Rukh Khan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Woman shot dead at Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara complex in Patiala; suspect arrested

2
Punjab

Now, women too deputed at Golden Temple for frisking

3
Haryana

Haryana Govt fails to remove toll plaza, people up in arms

4
Patiala

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

5
Entertainment

Shehnaaz Gill, Karan Johar, Sushmita Sen, Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood celebs mark Mother's Day with these special pictures

6
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

7
Punjab

Punjab Diary: Sukhbir Badal and Manpreet - united yet divided

8
Haryana

CM Manohar Lal Khattar says Haryana ready for simultaneous polls

9
Punjab

Man 'molests' air hostess on Dubai-Amritsar flight, held

10
Entertainment

Nora Fatehi shows Rema 'how India does Afro beats', makes him dance to 'Naach meri rani' in this viral video

Don't Miss

View All
Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind’s crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Top News

Karnataka chief ministership: Congress observers to hand over report to president Mallikarjun Kharge

Race for Karnataka CM's post; Siddaramaiah leaves for Delhi to meet AICC leaders

His visit comes a day after the Congress's newly elected leg...

Sangrur court issues notice to Congress chief Kharge in Bajrang Dal defamation case

Sangrur court issues notice to Congress chief Kharge in Bajrang Dal defamation case

Notice was issued by the court on a petition filed by Hindu ...

Punjab increases electricity tariff; Bhagwant Mann says it won’t affect common man

Punjab increases electricity charges; CM Bhagwant Mann says it won't affect common man

Says the increase will be borne by the government

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

A 33-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead outside the mana...

Will Karnataka set the political mood for 2024 Lok Sabha elections?

Will Karnataka set the political mood for 2024 Lok Sabha elections?

The fact of the matter is BJP did not do well in Karnataka, ...


Cities

View All

Man ‘molests’ air hostess on Dubai-Amritsar flight, held

Man 'molests' air hostess on Dubai-Amritsar flight, held

Now, women too deputed at Golden Temple for frisking

ICSE Class X: Students pass with flying colours

Pupils excel in Class XII exams

Farmers urged not to burn crop residue

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

5 Chandigarh pupils among Class XII toppers

5 Chandigarh pupils among Class XII toppers

Class X exam: Mudit Agarwal excels with 99.6%

ISC Class XII exams: Odds fail to stop these achievers

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

Open house: What steps should be taken to ensure proper collection of horticulture waste?

Delhi govt issues showcause notice to services secretary

Delhi Government issues show cause notice to services secretary

Tihar Jail SP gets notice for shifting 2 inmates to former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's cell

Protesting wrestlers want BJP's women MPs to come out in support

Delhi govt's DBSE to release its first-ever results for classes 10, 12 today

AIIMS conducts metal-free spine fixation surgery on infant in Delhi

Rewarding Jalandhar electorate after bypoll win, CM Bhagwant Mann convenes next cabinet meeting at Jalandhar on May 17

Rewarding electorate after bypoll win, CM Bhagwant Mann convenes next cabinet meeting at Jalandhar on May 17

Former Jalandhar mayor Surinder Mahey passes away

Alan Wilson tops dist in Class XII with 93.75%

Unlike Sangrur, meticulous planning worked for AAP in Jalandhar bypoll

Adampur airport a priority: Sushil Kumar Rinku after meeting Arvind Kejriwal

Class XII: Girls do it yet again

CISCE Class XII results: Girls do it yet again

Harshita Goel excels with 99.2% in Class X results

Three killed, 2 hurt as motorcycle, car collide near Kup Kalan village

Fire breaks out in hosiery, godown in Ludhiana

11 mobiles seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

Patiala district students pass exams with flying colours

Celebrations of Sirhind Fateh Divas end