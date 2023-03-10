 As BRS leader K Kavitha holds hunger strike over Women’s Bill, BJP rakes up Delhi excise policy case : The Tribune India

EXPLAINER

As BRS leader K Kavitha holds hunger strike over Women’s Bill, BJP rakes up Delhi excise policy case

KCR’s daughter has accused the BJP-led Centre of ‘misusing probe agencies for political goals’

As BRS leader K Kavitha holds hunger strike over Women’s Bill, BJP rakes up Delhi excise policy case

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha addresses a press conference in New Delhi, on Thursday. PTI Photo



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, March 10

A day beforeappearing for Enforcement Directorate questioning in the Delhi excise policy case, Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha today led a hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to press for the passage of the long-pending Women’s Reservation Bill in the Parliament.

The event saw the participation of the leaders of several opposition parties, including CPM, RJD, SP, NCP, AAP, Akali Dal, PDP,NC, TMC, JD(U), CPI, RLD, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray group) and former Congress leader Kapil Sibal.

CPM leader Sitaram Yechury and other leaders demanded that the Narendra Modi government bring the bill in the ongoing Budget Session, which resumes on Monday.

“It is important to bring this Bill to give equal opportunity to women in politics,” Yechury asserted.

The legislation proposes a Constitutional amendment to reserve one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha andstate assemblies for women.

BJP leaders called the agitation led by the daughter of BRS supremo and Telengana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao a “diversionary tactic”.

It exposes her party’s “hypocrisy” on the issue, said BJP leaders in Delhi and Hyderabad.

According to BJP’s Telengana chief Bandi Sanjay, as a minister in the UPA government KCR "never once mentioned the bill", rather in 2014 he gave the party ticket to his daughter and in 2019 to only two women.

“The agitation is a ploy to divert attention from Kavitha’s involvement in liquor scam,” he alleged.

ED case against Kavitha: BJP-BRS trade charges

ED’s allegation is that Kavitha was a part of the “South cartel” that benefited from kickbacks after Delhi's now-scrapped liquor policy came into force.

Terming ED summons as “nothing but a diversionary tactic”, Kavitha accuses the BJP-led Centre of “misusing probe agencies for political goals” because Telangana elections are due later this year.”

The “real target” is her father, Kavitha also claims.

KCR is at the forefront of building a coalition to take on the BJP and PM Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“I have done nothing wrong. I have no connection with the (Delhi liquor policy) case or any allegations they are putting on me,” Kavitha says.

According to the BRS leader, she released a poster about the hunger strike in Delhi over the Women’s Reservation Bill on March 2 following which summons were issued to her for March 9.

“I requested for March 16. I don't know what haste they're in, so I agreed for March 11. Why was the ED in a rush to question me and choose a day before my protest?” she was quoted as saying.

“As a law-abiding citizen, I will fully cooperate with the investigation agencies,” Kavitha said.

While focus has shifted to Delhi, the BJP organised events to counter the BRS in Hyderabad.

What is the ED case?

According to reports, the ED has asked Kavitha to join the investigation in connection with the money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the Delhi government’s now-scrapped liquor policy

The summons to Kavitha were issued a day after Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai was arrested in the case.

Officials said Kavitha would be confronted with purported disclosures made by Pillai. A team of CBI officers had also recorded Kavitha’s statement at her Hyderabad residence last year.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers, who had allegedly paid bribes for it. AAP has, however, refuted the charges.

The ED claims members of the “south group/cartel” paid bribes to exploit loopholes in the excise policy that would secure their uninhibited access to various wholesale businesses and retail zones in violation of rules.

Kickbacks worth Rs 100 crore were “paid in advance to AAP leaders by the ‘south group’ as a part of agreement with AAP leaders,” it is also alleged.

Kavitha and some other leaders are members of the "South group" according to the ED, it is alleged.

#BJP #Enforcement Directorate

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

2
Diaspora

Sikh leader in California arrested for plotting to hire 'hit men to shoot' gurdwara members and burn it down in dispute over Rs 6.56 crore

3
Delhi

Fresh trouble for Manish Sisodia; ED arrests ex-Delhi deputy CM on money laundering charges

4
Punjab

Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96-lakh-crore budget; agriculture, education, health key focus areas

5
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's 'aide' nabbed at Amritsar airport

6
Trending

Watch: Video of Jaipur couple hugging each other on motorcycle on Holi eve goes viral, police take note

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh SSP’s powers curtailed

8
Amritsar

Amritsar BRTS project a ‘flop show’, says AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap

9
Himachal

Himachal High Court takes suo motu cognisance of ruckus created by Punjab tourists in Manali, Manikaran, Bilaspur

10
Punjab

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim booked by Punjab Police for hurting religious sentiments

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

ED seeks 10-day custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise ‘scam’ case

Excise ‘scam’ case: Delhi court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17

The agency had sought Sisodia’s 10-day custody

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal’s father dies after falling from a high-rise in Gurugram

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal’s father dies after falling from a high-rise in Gurugram

Ritesh had recently got married and had hosted his wedding r...

India, Australia great friends: Anthony Albanese

PM Modi raises issue of attacks on temples with Australian PM Albanese

Two sides ink 4 agreements providing for cooperation in area...

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema presents Punjab budget, says it focuses on education, health, employment and agriculture

Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96-lakh-crore budget; agriculture, education, health key focus areas

No fresh tax; Harpal Cheema announces various new schemes

Punjab Heath Minister Dr Balbir Singh acknowledges pitiable health services in state

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh acknowledges pitiable health services in state

Accepted that hospitals, clinics and dispensaries in rural a...


Cities

View All

Migrant dies after Chinese kite string slits his throat

Migrant dies after Chinese kite string slits his throat

Fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump

Must turn SAD into party of farmers, says Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh

Amritsar artistes recall Satish Kaushik as intelligent actor, director

Two tourists among 3 robbed by snatchers

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Mohali's Morcha protest: High Court issues notice to Punjab govt, other respondents on petition seeking removal of encroachment by protestors

Mohali's Morcha protest: High Court issues notice to Punjab govt, other respondents on petition seeking removal of encroachment by protestors

Tent pitched on road outside BJP office, motorists harried

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Retd Navy officer drugged at ISBT-43, robbed, left near PGI

60 tipsy drivers caught on Holi in Chandigarh, 29 vehicles impounded

ED seeks 10-day custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise ‘scam’ case

Excise ‘scam’ case: Delhi court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal’s father dies after falling from a high-rise in Gurugram

‘Next is Arvind Kejriwal’, says jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar after Sisodia's arrest

L-G felicitates 10 women cops

Delhi: Atishi gets Education & Power, Saurabh Bhardwaj Health

2 held over death of woman, child in snatching incident

2 held over death of woman, child in snatching incident

Holi celebrations turn tragic, one killed over minor dispute

Drunk revellers thrash 2 youths

RBI fines co-op bank in Nakodar

Meet demands or face agitation, warn sanitation workers

Cops tighten noose around hooligans, 566 challaned

Cops tighten noose around hooligans, 566 challaned

63 illegal shops under flyover razed

Work to recarpet Dhandari flyover begins

Fresh tenders floated for procurement of portable waste compactors

Social activists write to CM about 'poor' layout plan

Coal stock dwindles, outages loom large

Coal stock dwindles, outages loom large

Dumped next to Chhoti Nadi, waste set on fire, smoulders

Weapon smugglers arrested with 2 country-made pistols