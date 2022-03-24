As cases decline, Centre ends Covid containment measures from March 31; wearing of face masks to continue

The Centre had on March 24, 2020 issued orders and guidelines under the Disaster Management Act for the containment of Covid in the country and these have been modified on various occasions

Photo for representation purposes. Tribune

PTI

New Delhi, March 23

In view of the continuous dip in coronavirus cases, the home ministry has decided to end all its Covid containment measures from March 31, two years after their implementation following the outbreak of the pandemic.

However, wearing of face mask and maintaining social distancing norms will continue.

The Central government had on March 24, 2020 issued for the first time orders and guidelines under the Disaster Management Act (DM Act), 2005, for the containment of Covid in the country and these have been modified on various occasions.

In a communication to the chief secretaries of all states, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said that over the last 24 months, significant capacities have been developed for various aspects of management of the pandemic, such as diagnostics, surveillance, contact tracing, treatment, vaccination, hospital infrastructure.

Also, the general public now has much higher level of awareness on the Covid-appropriate behaviour, he said.

The states and Union Territories have also developed their own capacities and systems and implemented their detailed specific plans for managing the pandemic, he said, adding that over the last seven weeks or so there has been a steep decline in the number of cases.

The total caseload in the country stands at 23,913 only (on March 22) and the daily positivity rate has declined to 0.28 per cent, he said.

It is also worth mentioning that with the combined efforts, a total of 181.56 crore vaccine doses have been administered, he said.

“After taking into consideration the overall improvement in the situation and preparedness of the government to deal with the pandemic, National Disaster Management Authority has taken a decision that there may not be any further need to invoke the provisions of the DM Act for Covid containment measures,” the communication said.

Accordingly, Bhalla said that after the expiry of the existing order on March 31, no further order will be issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

However, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare advisories on Covid containment measures, including on the use of face mask and hand hygiene, will continue to guide the overall national response to the pandemic, he said.

The Home Secretary, however, said that in view of the nature of the disease, people still need to remain watchful of the situation.

He said whenever any surge in the number of cases is observed, states and UTs may consider taking prompt and proactive action at local level, as advised by the Ministry of Health from time to time.

“I would, therefore, advise all the states and UTs to consider appropriately discontinuing issue of orders and guidelines under the DM Act, 2005, for Covid containment measures,” Bhalla said.

The states and UTs may continue to follow the Standard Operating Measures and advisories that have been or are being issued by the Ministry of Health from time to time for containment measures, vaccination and other related aspects, he said.

