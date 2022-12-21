Amid covid scare in China, India logs only 131 new cases

New Delhi, December 21
India's covid tally climbed to 4,46,76,330 on Wednesday with 131 fresh infections, while the number of active cases came down to 3,408, according to the Union health ministry data.
The toll due to the viral disease increased to 5,30,680 with three more fatalities, including two deaths reconciled by Kerala and one reported from West Bengal in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections. The national recovery rate increased to 98.8 per cent, according to the ministry's website.
A decrease of 82 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,42,242, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 220.01 crore doses of covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
