As G-20 chair, India has a unique role in addressing global challenges: IMF chief

PTI

Washington, April 22

As the chair of the powerful grouping of G-20 countries next year, India has a unique role to play to overcome global challenges by reaching out to different parts of the world using its long tradition of being inclusive and open to collaborating with all countries, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva made the remarks at a joint news conference with Nadia Calviño, Chair, the International Monetary and Finance Committee of the IMF.

"They (India) have a unique role to play to overcome challenges by reaching out to different parts of the world using India's long tradition of being inclusive and open to collaborating with all countries,” she said.

"There is a particular task for India that we at the IMF are keen to see action on, and it is the 16th General Review of Quotas. During the meeting today, almost everybody said it has to be completed successfully, and I have confidence in India's G-20 Presidency to help Nadia to achieve that objective,” she said in response to a question.

India is scheduled to be the chair of the G-20 countries, a powerful intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union (EU). The countries are Australia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, United States, India, Russia, South Africa, Turkey, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, China, Indonesia, Japan and South Korea.

Indonesia is the current chair of G-20.