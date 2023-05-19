 As Karnataka oath ceremony and CET exam fall on same day, students asked to reach centres early : The Tribune India

As Karnataka oath ceremony and CET exam fall on same day, students asked to reach centres early

BJP general secretary organization BL Santosh attacked Congress for holding oath taking event alongside CET exam

As Karnataka oath ceremony and CET exam fall on same day, students asked to reach centres early

Karnataka Deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar oversees preparations for the oath-taking ceremony of Karnataka Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, May 19, 2023. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 19

Karnataka deputy chief minister designate DK Shivakumar on Friday found himself managing a different kind of crisis.

With the swearing in of the new state cabinet clashing with the dates of Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2023, both scheduled for Saturday, Shivakumar today urged candidates allotted centres near the oath taking ceremony venue to reach the examination venues ahead of time.

Karnataka Examination Authority on Friday also issued a statement asking candidates of 11 centres located aroundKanteerava Stadium, the cabinet swearing in ceremony venue, to report at 8.30 AM, which is two hours in advance of the scheduled exam time.

“Steps have been taken anticipating traffic congestion around where the state cabinet swearing-in is scheduled tomorrow,” the KEA said.

Shivakumar meanwhile tweeted, “Due to the swearing-in ceremony at Kanteerava Stadium tomorrow, precautions have been taken to ensure that students who have to reach the nearby CET examination centre do not face any problem. The Education Department and Chief Secretary have been informed in this regard. Our request to students: Reach the examination centre by 9.30 am; the management board has been informed to arrange lunch for the midday exam takers at the selected centres; contact the police for any assistance.”

Earlier today, BJP general secretary organization BL Santosh attacked the Congress for holding the oath taking event alongsideCET, a common test for entrance for admission toundergraduate courses like B.Tech, B.E, B. Pharm, B.Arch and BSc.

“Tomorrow is CET exams across state & Bengaluru. What would have happened Sri Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar if your oath taking was deferred by a day or two so that students will not be troubled?” asked Santosh.

On Karnataka election eve, Siddaramaiah had questioned the BJP for scheduling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s road show in Bengaluru on the same day as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and the BJP had altered PM’s schedules to avoid inconveniencing candidates.

#BJP #Congress #Karnataka

