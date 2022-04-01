As soon as Samyukta Kisan Morcha gives names, panel on MSP to be formed: Agriculture Minister in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, April 1

Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday informed the Rajya Sabha that the government would form the panel on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as early as possible, provided it receives names of representatives from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM).

Speaking in the House in response to a supplementary question by DMK’s M Shanmugam, Tomar said, the government was committed to setting up the committee, as promised by the Prime Minister while announcing the withdrawal of the three farm laws that farmers had been protesting against for over a year.

The Minister said the Prime Minister had said a committee would be formed on organic farming, crop diversification and to make MSPs more transparent. The government was working on the issues.

“We have asked the Samyukt Kisan Morcha for names. We are talking to them. As soon as they send us the names, the committee would be formed,” Tomar said, while referring to the umbrella group of farmer unions that had protested against the farm laws.