As three-day Indus Commission meeting concludes, Pakistan assures free flow of Fazilka drain into Sutlej river

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 3

India has said that its on-going projects including Pakal Dul, Kiru and Lower Kalnai were fully compliant with the Indus Waters Treaty, signed between India and Pakistan in 1960.

India’s submission came at the three-day meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) composed of Indus Commissioners of India and Pakistan which concluded in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Commission also discussed the exchange of hydrological and flood data. Both sides discussed the issue of the Fazilka drain, and Pakistan assured that all necessary actions will continue to be taken to ensure the free flow of Fazilka drain into the river Sutlej.

The Indian delegation was led by PK Saxena, the Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters. Under the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty signed between India and Pakistan in 1960, the two Commissioners are required to meet at least once every year, alternately in India and Pakistan. The last meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) was held from March 23-24, 2021 in New Delhi.

“The meeting was held in a cordial manner. Both the Commissioners reaffirmed their commitment to interact more frequently in an attempt to resolve issues through bilateral discussions under the treaty. It was agreed to hold the next meeting in New Delhi on mutually convenient dates,’’ stated a MEA statement.