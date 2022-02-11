Asaram claims rape victim tutored by cops; Rajasthan HC summons IPS officer

A lower court had sentenced Asaram to life imprisonment in 2018 for the rape of a minor at an ashram in Jodhpur in 2013

Asaram claims rape victim tutored by cops; Rajasthan HC summons IPS officer

Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu. File

PTI

Jodhpur, February 11

The Rajasthan High Court has summoned an IPS officer for recording his evidence after an appeal challenging the conviction of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu in a rape case claimed that the victim was tutored.

A lower court had sentenced Asaram to life imprisonment in 2018 for the rape of a minor at an ashram in Jodhpur in 2013.

Jaipur’s Additional Commissioner of Police Ajay Pal Lamba has now been asked to appear on March 7 as court witness, following the plea by Asaram’s lawyers that a video recording by him might have influenced the testimony of the teenager.

Asaram has pleaded that the victim’s graphic description of the alleged crime scene -- Asaram private quarters, the “kutia” -- was influenced by a video recording of the place by the IPS officer when he was serving in Jodhpur.

The defence argued that it had no idea about the existence of the video clip until they found a mention of it in Lamba’s book, “Gunning for the Godman: The true story behind Asaram Bapu’s conviction”.

In his book, the then DCP (West) in Jodhpur had said that he filmed the scene of crime on his mobile phone just in case it was needed during the investigation.

Asaram’s counsel argued that the girl had not given any description of the interiors of the “kutia” in her handwritten complaint or the statement recorded by police on August 20, 2013.

“Lamba, visited the crime scene the next day on August 21, 2013, and undertook videography of the crime scene which has been described at length in the book,” the petition said.

This video had been shown to the victim and was the basis of graphic description of the crime scene by her, it claimed.

The petition argued that till the publication of the book, the defence had no idea about the video.

The petition said the entire prosecution case was “false and fabricated” and the description of the crime scene by the victim in her statements was influenced by the video taken by Lamba.

The counsel said the circumstances unequivocally supported the defence contention that victim never entered the “kutia’ as alleged in the FIR and in the girl’s subsequent statements.

The public prosecutor, however, cited a disclaimer in Lamba’s book which said that some parts of the story may have been dramatised.

The division bench of Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice Rekha Borana said it would be premature to comment that the victim was tutored by a video to describe the crime scene.

But the court expressed displeasure on the release of the book while the matter was still pending at the stage of appeal and said it may be viewed as an attempt to influence the judicial proceedings.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

2
Patiala

Punjab Assembly poll: Sanour AAP candidate booked for 'false affidavit'

3
Nation

Supreme Court again refuses to intervene on Karnataka hijab row

4
Nation

With 11.79% positivity rate, Himachal among few states of concern

5
Chandigarh

Nearly all open now in Chandigarh

6
Nation

Supreme Court reinstates judicial officer who quit accusing judge of sexual harassment

7
Entertainment

Here is how Karan Kundrra believes girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash has 'ruined his image', says 'mere career ki dhajjiya uda di'

8
Haryana

Gurugram police register FIR against builder after 2 die in building mishap

9
Haryana

2 kiled as roof of Gurugram high-rise caves in

10
Punjab Campaign Trail

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records
Himachal

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts

Chandigarh: Single ticket for tourist spots, app launched by Tourism Department
Chandigarh

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their party in the middle of the night
Trending

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their house party in the middle of the night

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son
World

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son

Amritsar: Author of a book, this rickshaw-puller is unhappy with Punjab’s political scene
Amritsar

Author of a book, this rickshaw-puller is unhappy with Punjab's political scene

Top Stories

Quad foreign ministers resolve to keep Indo-Pacific free from coercion

Quad foreign ministers discuss Russia's role in Ukraine crisis, resolve to keep Indo-Pacific free from coercion

Joint statement makes veiled criticism of Pakistan

Justice Ajit Singh Bains dies at 99

Justice Ajit Singh Bains dies at 99

Justice Bains had remained a judge of the Punjab and Haryana...

Twitter down for thousands of users - Downdetector.com

Twitter back online after software glitch disrupts services

"We've fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines f...

Plea filed in Supreme Court challenging Karnataka High Court order on hijab row

Supreme Court again refuses to intervene on Karnataka hijab row

CJI says, ‘We are also watching what’s happening in the stat...

Hijab row: Karnataka HC requests state government to reopen schools, says no to Hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms

Karnataka High Court requests state govt to reopen schools, says no to hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms

Interim order was issued by three-judge full bench led by Ch...

Cities

View All

Election 2022: To increase turnout, Amritsar administration gets creative

Election 2022: To increase turnout, Amritsar administration gets creative

A triangular contest on the cards in Tarn Taran segment

BJP Amritsar East candidate Jagmohan Raju files complaint with EC, alleges violations

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Hopeful of repeating its '89 feat, Simranjit Singh Mann's Akali Dal fighting for open trade with Pakistan

Cancer a ‘non-issue’ for parties in Malwa

Cancer a 'non-issue' for parties in Malwa

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

Justice Ajit Singh Bains dies at 99

Justice Ajit Singh Bains dies at 99

Panchkula: Assamese woman accuses Haryana IPS officer’s wife of torture, confinement, bonded labour

Chandigarh records 95 new Covid cases, 3 fatalities

Nearly all open now in Chandigarh

Chandigarh allows offline classes in schools from February 14

9-year-old girl among 4 dead as building collapses in north Delhi

9-year-old girl among 4 dead as building collapses in north Delhi

Viral video shows car of ex-bureaucrat’s son hit, drag man 100 metres in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Delhi HC, district courts to resume physical hearings from March 2

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Doctor shot at by unidentified men outside Delhi hospital

‘Tusi buss sade bande nu jita ke MLA bana deyo, mantri banana mera kum hai’

Punjabh CM Channi has a promise of Cabinet berth for all candidates

Man gets death for raping minor

Joining still on hold, Congress boasts of giving jobs to 1,158 assistant professors in Punjab

NRI woman's handbag with cash & gold stolen from Jalandhar's supermarket

BJP mobilises cadre for PM Modi's Jalandhar rally on February 14

Youth held for vandalising statue of Arjuna awardee

Youth held for vandalising statue of Arjuna awardee Gurdial Singh Malhi in Dakha

Delay in elevated road project from Samrala Chowk to MC limits on Ferozepur Road troubles residents, bizmen

March held in Ludhiana to make environment main poll agenda

5 die, 69 fresh cases in Ludhiana

Month on, booster dose gets poor response in Ludhiana district

Sanour AAP candidate booked for ‘false affidavit’

Punjab Assembly poll: Sanour AAP candidate booked for 'false affidavit'

PUNJAB POLL 2022: 25 per cent candidates in fray have criminal cases in Patiala district

300 inoculated at Punjabi University vaccination camp

Volunteers to help elderly, pregnant women voters at polling booths in Patiala district