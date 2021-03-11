ASHA workers at forefront of ensuring healthy India: PM

New Delhi, May 23
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed ASHA workers after they were conferred with the World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General's Global Health Leaders' Award, saying they are at the forefront of ensuring a healthy India.
India’s 10 lakh all-women ASHA volunteers were honoured by the WHO on Sunday for their crucial role in providing direct access to health care facilities in rural areas and their indefatigable efforts to rein in the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
Accredited Social Health Activists - or ASHA volunteers - are Indian government's affiliated health-care workers who are the first point of contact in rural India.
"Delighted that the entire team of ASHA workers have been conferred the @WHO Director-General's Global Health Leaders' Award," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
"Congratulations to all ASHA workers. They are at the forefront of ensuring a healthy India. Their dedication and determination is admirable," he said.
WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced six awards on Sunday to recognise outstanding contributions to advancing global health, demonstrated leadership and commitment to regional health issues.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flight chaos; temperature falls by 11 degrees
Region gets first wet cyclonic storm of the season accompani...
Navjot Sidhu arrives at Rajindra hospital for check-up amid concerns about his diet
Has been having only boiled vegetables from the jail canteen...
Police rescue kidnapped youth following encounter in Haryana's Panipat
Injured accused referred to Rohtak's PGI after they take bul...