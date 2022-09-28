Ashok Gehlot keeps all guessing, says will solve ‘family matters’, internal discipline party strength

New Delhi, September 28
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot who reached Delhi on Wednesday to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi described the crisis in the state as an “internal family matter of the party” and added, “We will solve all these issues.”
Gehlot will meet Sonia on Thursday.
Noting that internal discipline was Congress strength since the times of late PM Indira Gandhi, Gehlot said, “Internal discipline is the reason we have survived the decline in our Lok Sabha numbers but continue to be a national party. There is discipline in the party under Sonia Gandhi. The events being reported by the media are small issues which keep happening. For us the Congress president is foremost and all work under her discipline.”
Gehlot kept everyone guessing about his next moves and whether he will enter the Congress president election race and said, “You will see that in the coming days decisions will be taken to empower the party to take on the crisis the country is facing. We are more concerned about issues on which Rahul Gandhi is undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra. For us it is more important to fight issues confronting the country. Matters of the family are part and parcel of internal politics. We will solve everything.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lt Gen Anil Chauhan appointed Chief of Defence Staff
In a career spanning nearly 40 years, Lt Gen Chauhan had hel...
Unexploded bombs, landmines in Punjab, Gujarat: Canadian travel advisory
Issued days after MEA warns of hate crimes, sectarian violen...
Explosion in parked bus in Udhampur leaves two injured
The bus had returned from Basantgarh and was parked near a p...
Senior advocate R Venkataramani appointed new Attorney General
He will replace KK Venugopal whose extended term is ending o...
Centre extends free ration scheme keeping in mind upcoming polls, festive season
The scheme to cost additional Rs 44,762 crore