 Ashok Gehlot keeps all guessing, says will solve ‘family matters’, internal discipline party strength : The Tribune India

Rajasthan CM to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday

Ashok Gehlot. PTI file

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 28

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot who reached Delhi on Wednesday to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi described the crisis in the state as an “internal family matter of the party” and added, “We will solve all these issues.”

Gehlot will meet Sonia on Thursday.

Noting that internal discipline was Congress strength since the times of late PM Indira Gandhi, Gehlot said, “Internal discipline is the reason we have survived the decline in our Lok Sabha numbers but continue to be a national party. There is discipline in the party under Sonia Gandhi. The events being reported by the media are small issues which keep happening. For us the Congress president is foremost and all work under her discipline.”

Gehlot kept everyone guessing about his next moves and whether he will enter the Congress president election race and said, “You will see that in the coming days decisions will be taken to empower the party to take on the crisis the country is facing. We are more concerned about issues on which Rahul Gandhi is undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra. For us it is more important to fight issues confronting the country. Matters of the family are part and parcel of internal politics. We will solve everything.”

