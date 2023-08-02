 Ashoka University in the eye of storm over ‘poll manipulation paper’, dissociates from faculty's ‘public activism’ : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Ashoka University in the eye of storm over ‘poll manipulation paper’, dissociates from faculty's ‘public activism’

Ashoka University in the eye of storm over ‘poll manipulation paper’, dissociates from faculty's ‘public activism’

The paper, ‘Democratic Backsliding in the World's Largest Democracy’ by Ashoka University's Sabyasachi Das, triggered a sharp back and forth between the Congress and the BJP over research claims

Ashoka University in the eye of storm over ‘poll manipulation paper’, dissociates from faculty's ‘public activism’

Photo for representation



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, August 2

Ashoka University, one of the leading private universities of the country, on Wednesday found itself in the eye of a storm over a faculty member's yet to be peer-reviewed paper claiming to reveal evidence of a degree of electoral manipulation in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The paper, ‘Democratic Backsliding in the World's Largest Democracy’ by Ashoka University's Sabyasachi Das, triggered a sharp back and forth between the Congress and the BJP over research claims.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, citing the research, said, "This offers a hugely troubling analysis for all lovers of Indian democracy. If the Election Commission and/or the Government of India have answers available to refute these arguments, they should provide them in detail. The evidence presented does not lend itself to political attacks on a serious scholar. E.g. the discrepancy in vote tallies needs to be explained, since it can't be wished away."

Caught in a political slugfest, Ashoka University in a statement said social media activity or public activism by Ashoka faculty, students or staff in their individual capacity does not reflect the stand of the University.

"Ashoka University is dismayed by the speculation and debate around a recent paper by one of its faculty members (Sabyasachi Das, Assistant Professor of Economics) and the university's position on its contents. As a matter of record, Ashoka University is focused on excellence in teaching and research across multiple disciplines, with a vision to build India's finest university, create social impact and contribute to nation-building. The University encourages its 160-plus faculty to carry out research, but does not direct or approve specific research projects by individual faculty members," the statement read.

The university added that it values research which is critically peer-reviewed and published in reputed journals.

"To the best of our knowledge, the paper in question has not yet completed a critical review process and has not been published in an academic journal," the institution's statement said.

The ruling BJP hit back saying the answer was not good enough as the paper made serious claims about electoral manipulation.

"It is fine to differ with the BJP on matters of policy but this research is taking it too far. How can someone in the name of half-baked research discredit India’s vibrant poll process? How can any University allow it? Answers are needed. This is not good enough a response," BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said reacting to the Ashoka University statement.

The paper, which has not yet found a place in any leading peer-reviewed journal, says democratic backsliding is a growing concern globally.

"This paper contributes to the discussion by documenting irregular patterns in 2019 general election in India and identifying whether they are due to electoral manipulation or precise control, i.e., incumbent party's ability to precisely predict and affect win margins through campaigning," it adds.

The researcher said he has compiled several new datasets and presented evidence that is consistent with electoral manipulation in closely contested constituencies and is less supportive of the precise control hypothesis. "Manipulation appears to take the form of targeted electoral discrimination against India's largest minority group, the Muslims, partly facilitated by weak monitoring by election observers. The results present a worrying development for the future of democracy," states the abstract of the paper which has been widely shared on social media.

 

#BJP #Congress #Democracy

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Imam killed in attack on Gurugram mosque, Haryana violence toll now 5

2
Nation

Attack on Indian mission in London: NIA raids 31 locations in Punjab, Haryana

3
World

Viral video of 'human-like' bear at Chinese zoo sets Internet on fire

4
Chandigarh

Chandigarh-Shimla highway closed for traffic after landslide

5
Punjab

Punjab Governor questions roll out of ‘atta’ home delivery scheme, writes to CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Himachal

Provision of laying tunnels on Parwanoo-Solan, Shimla-Mataur highways to be explored: Himachal CM Sukhu

7
Patiala

NIA teams raid Khalsa Aid’s Patiala office, question MD Amarpreet Singh

8
Delhi

Government tables Delhi services bill in Lok Sabha amid protests; Amit Shah says opposition ‘politically motivated’

9
Haryana

Gurugram, Nuh remain tense as fresh violence takes toll to 5

10
Haryana

Virtual to real: How war on social media triggered arson in Nuh

Don't Miss

View All
Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

Top News

Following Haryana violence, 41 FIRs registered and 116 people arrested

Following Haryana violence, 41 FIRs registered and 116 people arrested

Death toll rises to 6; vandalism, arson reported in Gurugram

Haryana clashes: Elaborate security arrangements made at sensitive places, say Delhi Police

After Haryana clashes, elaborate security arrangements made at sensitive places, say Delhi Police

Violence that began in Haryana's Nuh spilled over into neigh...

Noted art director Nitin Desai found dead at his studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad

Noted art director Nitin Desai found dead at his studio in Maharashtra's Raigad

Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide, the official ...

Late Nitin Chandrakant Desai defaulted on Rs 252 crore loan; insolvency proceedings begun last week

Late Nitin Desai defaulted on Rs 252 crore loan; insolvency proceedings begun last week

Desai's company had borrowed Rs 185 crore through two loans ...

5-judge Constitution Bench begins hearing on petitions challenging constitutional validity of nullification of Article 370

5-judge Constitution Bench begins hearing on petitions challenging constitutional validity of nullification of Article 370

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal opens arguments on behalf of the...


Cities

View All

Crop on 40,000 acres in Mand area totally ruined

Crop on 40,000 acres in Mand area totally ruined

Peepal trees, grass on elevated road point to lack of upkeep

Avoid public inconvenience in Amritsar, locate nearby toilet on Google

Unsung heroes of 1857 remembered whose remains were dug out from 'Kalianwala Khu' in Ajnala

Pakistan hockey team lands at Wagah

Chandigarh MC to act tough on back lane littering

Chandigarh MC to act tough on back lane littering

Chandigarh: Kin of ex-BJP councillor among 2 arrested for graft

Chandigarh: Conjunctivitis surge alarms experts, authorities cautious

Mullanpur murder: Passengers booked taxi on the spot

Chandigarh-Shimla highway closed for traffic after landslide

VHP, Bajrang Dal activists hold protest in Delhi against Haryana clashes; traffic affected

VHP, Bajrang Dal activists hold protest in Delhi against Haryana clashes; traffic affected

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court reserves order on Jagdish Tytler’s anticipatory bail plea

Bill allowing Delhi L-G final say tabled in Lok Sabha; 'undemocratic': Opposition

Rahul visits Azadpur vegetable market, interacts with vendors

‘Biggest’ darknet LSD cartel busted, three arrested: NCB

Floods trigger migration of pupils to safer places

Floods trigger migration of pupils to safer places

NIA raids 2 houses of NRIs Jalandhar

Armed robbers strike at car showroom

Surprise check at immigration firms

Name Adampur airport terminal after Guru Ravidas, says MP Rinku

City’s ~28K-cr spinning industry in dire straits

City’s Rs 28K-cr spinning industry in dire straits

Khanna police arrest 9 under CASO, seize drugs, illegal arms

Three members of mobile snatchers’ gang arrested

Man gets 10-year jail in gold snatching case

Residents complain against pollution in Dashmesh Nagar

NIA teams raid Khalsa Aid’s Patiala office, question MD

NIA teams raid Khalsa Aid’s Patiala office, question MD Amarpreet Singh

Trader attempts suicide on Patiala MC office premises

Probe against building branch officials pending

Alarmed over maternal deaths, Health Department holds meet

Workshop for budding resident surgeons