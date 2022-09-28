ASI to seek world heritage status for Barabar and Nagarjuni caves in Bihar

PTI

Patna, September 28

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has decided to propose the Barabar and Nagarjuni caves in Bihar's Jehanabad district for inclusion in the tentative list of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites, an official said on Wednesday.

These are considered to be the "oldest surviving rock-cut caves in India dating back to the Maurya period", an archaeologist said.

The Barabar Hills, located in the Makhdumpur region, embrace the cluster of four caves, together called Barabar caves. These are known as 'Lomas Rishi', 'Sudama', 'Vishwakarma' and 'Karan Chaupar' caves.

The Nagarjuni Hills comprising three caves are around two kilometre from Barabar.

"Both of the hill cave carvings are believed to be from the same time period. We (Patna zone of the ASI) are preparing a detailed proposal which will soon be sent to the UNESCO for inclusion in its tentative list of the World Heritage Sites," Superintending Archaeologist (ASI, Patna circle) Goutami Bhattacharya said.

The proposal will be submitted to the UNESCO through ASI headquarters in New Delhi, she said.

"These caves are hewn from granitic monolithic stone with a high degree of symmetry and having polished inner surfaces (famous Mauryan polish), which reflects the unique and marvellous craftsmanship of Indian artisans, approx 2,200 years ago," she said.

'Lomas Rishi' is one of the oldest rock-cut caves in India, Bhattacharya said.

On Nagarjuni caves, the archaeologist said that there are three caves excavated in the hills - the Vadathi-ka-Kubha, the Vapiya-ka-Kubha, and the Gopi-ka-Kubha.

"The inclusion of the Barabar and Nagarjuni caves in the tentative list of world heritage sites will ensure proper maintenance," she added.