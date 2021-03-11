Aspects of Nehru, Edwina letters to stay redacted

London: Certain aspects of diaries and letters involving Lord Mountbatten, his wife Edwina and India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, will remain redacted, ruled a UK tribunal. PTI
NMC: Don’t study medicine in Pak
New Delhi: After the UGC and AICTE, the National Medical Commission on Saturday issued a public notice asking Indians not to pursue medicine in Pakistan. “Any Indian citizen of India who intends to take admission in MBBS/BDS or equivalent medical course in any medical college of Pakistan shall not be eligible for appearing in FMGE,” the notice said. TNS
Gujarat BJP afraid of AAP: Kejriwal
New Delhi: AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked if the ruling BJP was gearing for an early election in Gujarat in view of the “rising AAP popularity”. “Is the BJP going to dissolve the Gujarat Assembly next week and announce early poll? So afraid of AAP?” Kejriwal tweeted on a day when the top BJP leadership of the state met the PM.
