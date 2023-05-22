Assam aiming to completely withdraw AFSPA by year end: CM Himanta Biswa

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 22

In a major development on Monday, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state was aiming to completely withdraw The Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) by the end of this year.

We are aiming at withdrawing AFSPA completely from Assam by the end of 2023. We will also rope in ex-military personnel to train our police force.



“We are aiming at withdrawing AFSPA completely from Assam by the end of 2023. We will also rope in ex-military personnel to train our police force,” Sarma said, addressing the first ever commandants conference at the Police Training Centre in Dergaon.

The conference is part of Sarma's initiative to modernise Assam police battalions and transform them to a new level.

In another important announcement, Sarma also said thegovernment would prepare a list of low performing cops, based on their levels of obesity and alcoholism, and offer them VRS to ensure a dynamic force.

At present eight Assam districts are still under AFSPA which gives security forces complete immunity from arrest and prosecution in the event of action against anyone during the course of their operations. Assam was declared a disturbed area under AFSPA in 1990, with the Act extended every six months since then.

Sarma today said lifting of AFSPA would facilitate the replacement of Central Armed Police Forces with Assam Police Battalions.

"However the presence of CAPFs as required by law shall be in place and efforts would be made for posting efficient and professional police officers as commandants," the CM said adding that the commandants conference would be held every six months and retired army personnel would train Assam cops.

"Retired Army personnel who train Assam police would have the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police," Sarma said.

