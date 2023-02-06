 Assam: Crackdown on child marriage continues, total arrests 2,441 : The Tribune India

Assam: Crackdown on child marriage continues, total arrests 2,441

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said the drive will continue till 2026 Assembly election

Assam: Crackdown on child marriage continues, total arrests 2,441

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Guwahati, February 6

The crackdown on child marriage in Assam entered the fourth day on Monday, with the number of arrests totaling 2,441 so far, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

A police statement said the arrests have been made based on 4,074 FIRs filed across the state.

“Total arrest so far - 2441. Crackdown against child marriage continues in Assam,” Sarma tweeted.

He had earlier asserted that the drive will continue till the 2026 Assembly elections.

The crackdown has faced criticism from the opposition, and protests at various places by the affected families.

Till Sunday evening, 139 people were apprehended in Biswanath district, followed by 130 in Barpeta and 126 in Dhubri, the statement said.

Dhubri registered the highest number of FIRs against child marriages at 374 cases, followed by Hojai (255) and Morigaon (224), it added.

Family members, including children, of those arrested, continued to gather at police stations, demanding their release.

Protests have been staged in different parts—Barak Valley, Morigaon, Dhubri and Nagaon districts—by the affected families.

Meanwhile, seven people got bail in child-marriage cases in Rangia in Kamrup district.

The court of sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Rangia, granted bail to the accused, a lawyer said.

“More are likely to get bail here by the end of the day,” he said.

Sarma had earlier said those facing Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (PCMA) charges are under bailable sections, but the ones held under POCSO will face non-bailable charges.

Questioning the motive behind the crackdown, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the Assam government should have concentrated on increasing literacy levels if it was actually seized of the problem of child marriage.

“Experts have said that if you want to stop child marriages, you have to open a lot of schools, (but) you have not done that. You have closed down the madrassas too which were imparting some form of education,” he alleged.

Owaisi sought to know who will be responsible for the women left in the lurch following the arrest of the men of the house.

Assam Congress president Bhupen Bora said a humane approach was needed in dealing with the issue.

“We are opposed to child marriage. But what will be the benefit of disrupting settled families, with grown up children? It is nothing but a publicity stunt,” he said.

Assam Jatiya Parishad chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi alleged that the government went ahead with the crackdown without assessing its impact on the people.

“The government should have thought of the situation the wives, families will face when the arrests happen. It was a haphazardly executed step,” he maintained.

The AIUDF had on Saturday claimed that the Assam government crackdown on child marriage was conducted “without framing the requisite rules”.

The state cabinet had recently approved a proposal to book men who have married girls below 14 years of age under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Cases under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 will be registered against those who have married girls in the 14-18 years’ age group, the cabinet decided.

The offenders will be arrested and the marriages declared illegal. If the groom is below 14 years of age, he will be sent to a reform house.

Assam has a high rate of maternal and infant mortality, with child marriage being the primary cause, according to reports by the National Family Health Survey (NFHS).

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Shraddha Walkar was living in fear of getting killed before Aaftab decided to get rid of her: Charge sheet

2
Business

Made prudent investments in Adani Group firms, says LIC

3
Entertainment

‘Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai’: Actors Sidharth and Kiara get married; first pictures from wedding

4
Nation

‘Amethi showed you magic’, counters Smriti Irani after Rahul says Adani’s fortunes rose ‘by magic’

5
World

Indian-origin judge sentences Scotland Yard ex-officer to 36 life terms for rape

6
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

7
Business

Lawyer moves Supreme Court to gag media from carrying reports on Adani firms unless filed with and verified by SEBI

8
Punjab

Team fails to get house of Beant Singh’s son in Chandigarh vacated

9
Diaspora

Punjabi man admits to killing girlfriend in Australia

10
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Don't Miss

View All
On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in ‘Mystic Mirror’; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib
Diaspora

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in 'Mystic Mirror'; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile
Entertainment

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies
Nation

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Top News

PM Modi replies to debate on president's address

Budget Session LIVE Updates: PM Modi replies to debate on President's Address

After some people's remarks yesterday in Lok Sabha, entire '...

RBI raises repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent

RBI hikes interest rates, projects moderate inflation, growth in next fiscal

UPI soon for all in-bound travellers, coin-vending machines:...

2012 Chhawla gangrape case: Supreme Court to set up 3-judge bench to consider plea for review of last year’s verdict acquitting 3 death row convicts

Supreme Court agrees to set up new Bench to hear review petition in Chhawla gangrape-murder case

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tells a Bench led by CJI DY C...

Adani issue: Group stocks register recovery, politics continues

Adani issue: Group stocks register recovery, politics continues

The stock prices may have stabilized but the issue is far fr...

Chinese spy balloons have targeted several countries, including India: Report

Chinese spy balloons have targeted several countries, including India: Report

US officials have briefed its friends and allies including I...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots drone in Amritsar sector of Punjab

BSF shoots drone in Amritsar sector of Punjab

Encroachments on footpaths add to commuters’ trouble in Amritsar

Heritage Street in Amritsar loses sheen, thanks to govt neglect

SGPC offers aid to quake-hit Turkey, Syria

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann honours Amritsar schoolgirls who created chip for ISRO satellite

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

Chandigarh Housing Board slashes reserve prices of commercial units by 10%

JEE Main: Moulik Jindal, Raghav Goyal joint toppers from Chandigarh tricity

BMW Murder Case: Punjab and Haryana High Court suspends Harmehtab Singh’s sentence

Now, Sampark centres in Chandigarh to open on Sunday too

Aaftab used grinder to dispose of bones: Chargesheet

Aaftab Poonawala used grinder to dispose of bones of Shraddha Walkar: Chargesheet

Shraddha Walkar was living in fear of getting killed before Aaftab decided to get rid of her: Charge sheet

Supreme Court to hear on Wednesday AAP plea seeking mayoral election in Delhi MC

Yamuna pollution: Delhi L-G writes to Haryana CM on lack of progress in setting up sewage treatment plants

Youth arrested for killing paralysed father in Delhi

Man, son hurt as miscreants open fire in residential area

Man, son hurt as miscreants open fire in residential area

Warm February has farmers worried about low wheat yield

Ex-mayor dies after prolonged illness

Ahead of LS bypoll, Sukhbir visits city, targets Mann govt

2 absconders nabbed

2 hurt in clash outside court complex in Ludhiana

2 hurt in clash outside court complex in Ludhiana

Air quality commission hails Ludhiana district for dip in stubble-burning cases

Ludhiana: Overwhelming response to public mines

Schools find it hard to appoint women staff for students in buses

Smuggler nabbed in Ludhiana after hot chase

Stray cattle menace irks Patiala residents

Stray cattle menace irks Patiala residents

New bus stand to open in Patiala on April 1: PRTC MD

Reliance Jio launches 5G services in Patiala

Punjab Science Congress kicks off

Acquisition for road: Farmers seek fair price for land