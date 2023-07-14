Assam flood situation worsens, over 67,000 people in 17 districts affected

Guwahati, July 14
The flood situation in Assam worsened on Friday with a population of over 67,000 affected in 17 districts of the state as the water level of the major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, flowing above the danger level at several places, an official bulletin said.
A population of 67,689 have been affected as against the previous day's 41,000 but no death was reported during the day and the toll remained at seven in the current wave of floods, according to the bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
The number of affected districts have also gone up to 17 as against the previous day's 10 and these include Baksa, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpuyt, Majuliu, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Tamulpur and Tinsukia.
The rivers flowing above the danger mark are the Brahmaputra at Dhubri and Tezpur, Beki, Buridihing and the Sankosh at Golakganj.
The districts in Western Assam bordering Bhutan have been put on an alert after excess water was released early morning.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had tweeted earlier in the day that excess water is being carefully redirected through the gates to control flow but with the improvement in the upstream neighbouring country, the amount of water released may not be huge.
The district authorities have set up 78 relief camps and distribution centres with 4,531 inmates taking shelter in the camps.
A crop area of 2,770 hectares has been damaged while 49,535 animals were also affected.
An embankment was damaged in Majuli and 18 roads were damaged in Barpeta, Chirang, Dhubri, Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Sivasagar and Sonitpur districts.
Large-scale erosion was also reported from Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Sivasagar, and Tamulpur, the bulletin added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISRO launches India's third moon expedition with an eye on future inter-planetary missions
Moon-landing is scheduled to take place in the 4th week of A...
Water levels in Yamuna in Delhi down to 208.17 metres at 6 pm: CWC data
On Thursday, the water level had started rising after remain...
As Yamuna reclaims its land, netizens warn that a river ‘neither forgets, nor forgives’
Areas flooded in the past would be flooded again in a heavy ...
Eighth cheetah, Suraj, dies at Kuno National Park
Only three days ago another translocated male cheetah, Tejas...
SGPC announces launch of its YouTube channel to air Gurbani from Golden Temple
‘Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib, Sri Amritsar’ channel to air...