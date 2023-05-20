 'No T-shirts, jeans, leggings': Assam announces dress code for teachers in all state-run schools : The Tribune India

'No T-shirts, jeans, leggings': Assam announces dress code for teachers in all state-run schools

Education minister says state government will also introduce a school rule book for all government schools

'No T-shirts, jeans, leggings': Assam announces dress code for teachers in all state-run schools

Guwahati, May 20

The Assam government on Saturday issued a notification bringing a dress code for teachers in all state-run schools in the state and has banned jeans and leggings, officials said.

The Department of School Education of the state government has asked both male and female teachers not to wear T-shirts, jeans, leggings, etc., in schools.

A notification issued by the Department of School Education said a teacher is expected to be an example of all sorts of decency especially while discharging their duties, hence it has become necessary to follow a dress code.

“It has come to the notice of the undersigned that some teachers of educational institutions are found in the habit of wearing the dress of their choice which sometimes does not appear to be acceptable by the public at large. Since a teacher is expected to be an example of all sorts of decency especially while discharging their duties, it has become necessary to follow a dress code that should reflect a sense of decorum, decency, professionalism and seriousness of purpose at the workplace,” the notification said.

The department also directed the teachers that both male and female teachers should be dressed up in clean, modest and decent clothes in sober colours, which should not look flashy. Casual and party apparel should be strictly avoided.

“In view of the above, the Government in the Department of School Education is hereby pleased to prescribe the following dress code for teachers of all educational institutions. Male teachers should attend their duties in appropriate formal attire only (formal shirt-pant and not casual attire such as T-shirt, jeans etc.), Female teachers should attend their duties in decent Salwar Suit/Saree/Mekhela-Chador and not Casual Attire such as T-Shirt, Jeans, Leggings etc,” said in the notification issued by Narayan Konwar, Secretary of Department of School Education.

It further said the above order shall be complied with scrupulously by all concerned and any deviation from this may invite disciplinary action as per rules.

Reacting to this, Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu said that the Assam government is going to introduce a school rule book for all government schools which is having broader things about how the school is to be managed, and how the classes are to be conducted.

“This school rule book contains that the teachers should be dressed decently, properly and they should wear formal dress. For the students we have uniforms. So, the teachers should wear formal dress and come to the school,” Dr Ranoj Pegu said.

#Assam

