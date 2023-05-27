Assam Higher Secondary Education Council to introduce Bodo as medium of instruction for Arts courses

ANI

Guwahati (Assam), May 27

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has issued a notification to introduce Bodo as a medium of instruction for Higher Secondary Arts courses from the academic year 2023-24.

In the notification, AHSEC said that institutions willing to offer a Bodo medium of instruction to students are required to intimate it immediately.

"It is hereby notified to all concerned that the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has decided to implement Bodo Medium of Instruction in addition to the existing medium of instruction initially in Arts Stream from the academic session 2023-24 in the instructions under Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, comprising the following subjects," AHSEC said in an order issued on Friday.

History, Geography, Education, Logic and Philosophy, Economics, Political Science, Environmental Education, Mathematics and Swadesh Adhyayan are the subjects for which Bodo medium of instruction has been introduced.

"As such, institutions willing to offer the Bodo Medium of Instruction are requested to intimate the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council regarding the offering of the said instruction in their institution," the notification added.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu also informed about the decision of AHSEC through a tweet.

"Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has NOTIFIED to introduce BODO as a medium of instruction for HS Arts course from 2023-24. Institutions willing to offer Bodo medium of instruction to students are required to intimate AHSEC immediately," the minister said in the tweet.