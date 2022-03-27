Assam, Meghalaya CMs to meet on March 29 over border dispute

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 26

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has invited Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalya for meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah on March 29 to hold discussions to find a solution to the border disputes between the two states.

Sources said during deliberations on March 29, the leaders would discuss six of the 12 points of difference on the disputed areas between the two states. The meeting was earlier scheduled for March 27, they added.

The sources said beside CMs Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam) and Conard Sangma (Meghalaya), senior officials of the two states would also participate during the deliberations here It is also learnt that the two North-Eastern states signed a border agreement on January 29 to settle the boundary dispute in six of the 12 disputed locations. The CMs also had then jointly held a meeting with the Union Home Minister. Meghalaya was carved out of Assam as a separate state in 1972.

