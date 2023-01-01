Assam merges 4 dists ahead of delimitation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 31

A day before the Election Commission’s freeze on redrawing administrative units comes into effect in view of the delimitation of the Parliamentary and Assembly segments in Assam, the state government today decided to merge four districts with four others and changed the administrative jurisdiction of some villages.

The decisions had to be taken at the Cabinet meeting on Saturday as the Election Commission has imposed a ban on creating new administrative units in Assam from January 1, 2023.

Announcing this after the meeting of the Cabinet here, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the decisions were taken with a heavy heart keeping in mind the interests of people and administrative exigencies.