Assam merges 4 dists ahead of delimitation

New Delhi, December 31
A day before the Election Commission’s freeze on redrawing administrative units comes into effect in view of the delimitation of the Parliamentary and Assembly segments in Assam, the state government today decided to merge four districts with four others and changed the administrative jurisdiction of some villages.
The decisions had to be taken at the Cabinet meeting on Saturday as the Election Commission has imposed a ban on creating new administrative units in Assam from January 1, 2023.
Announcing this after the meeting of the Cabinet here, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the decisions were taken with a heavy heart keeping in mind the interests of people and administrative exigencies.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...