 Assam mulls ban on polygamy, to set up committee : The Tribune India

Assam mulls ban on polygamy, to set up committee

Assam mulls ban on polygamy, to set up committee

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. PTI file



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 9

The Assam Government has decided to set up an expert committee to examine whether the state legislature can prohibit polygamy.

Making this announcement on the occasion of the completion of two years of the BJP rule in Assam, state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the committee would examine the provisions of The Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Act, 1937, read with Article 25 of the Constitution, along with the Directive Principles of State Policy. “The committee will engage in extensive discussions with all stakeholders, including legal experts, to arrive at a well-informed decision,” Sarma said. He said the state government was not going through the Uniform Civil Code process but wanted to ban polygamy under a state Act for which it would seek the expert committee’s opinion. Sarma had also launched a crackdown against child marriages recently.

Speaking on his government completing two years, Sarma said the past two years were the first since the Assam agitation of 1979 when the state did not see any agitations or bandhs.

“We have resolved most of the fault lines in our society. The past two years have been unique in our history. For the first time since the Assam agitation of 1979, we haven’t seen any bandh or agitation that can hurt the industrial environment of the state. We have witnessed minimal rhino poaching,” the CM said.

He cited the Assam Budget for this fiscal in which the state has announced a corpus of Rs 3,000 crore to convert all members of self-help groups to micro enterprise so that they can contribute to the GDP growth.

“This year, we will promote two lakh active entrepreneurs by giving a clean subsidy of Rs 2 lakh each,” the CM said. “People of Assam have created an environment which is totally investment-friendly,” the CM noted.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Brigadiers and above ranks in Army will now have common uniform

2
Chandigarh

Panchkula medical college to come up in Sec 32

3
Punjab

2 PGI doctors among 5 shortlisted for BFUHS VC's post

4
World

Unprecedented scenes after Imran Khan’s arrest; supporters storm Pak Army HQs in Rawalpindi, Corps Commander’s house in Lahore

5
Nation

Supreme Court disapproves of Amit Shah’s statement on scrapping of 4pc Muslim quota in Karnataka

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets biggest cow shelter

7
World

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested from outside Islamabad High Court in corruption case

8
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants bail to TV reporter Bhawana Kishore, two others

9
Chandigarh

Traffic curbs trigger gridlock in Chandigarh

10
Entertainment

Salman Khan threat: Lookout notice against Haryana student in UK for sending threat email

Don't Miss

View All
Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Top News

Karnataka decides today; will BJP govt break 38-year jinx?

Karnataka decides today; will BJP govt break 38-year jinx?

No party re-elected since 1985

Arson, rioting in Pakistan as Rangers whisk away ex-PM Imran from court

Arson, rioting in Pakistan as Rangers whisk away ex-PM Imran from court

Arrest legal: HC; linked to land fraud, says govt

SC disapproves of Shah’s remark on Muslim quota

SC disapproves of Shah’s remark on Muslim quota

Same uniform for Brig and above from Aug 1

Same uniform for Brig and above from Aug 1

Fate of 19 candidates to be sealed today

Fate of 19 candidates to be sealed today

1,972 polling stations set up | 8,000 security personnel to ...


Cities

View All

NSG team joins investigation into Amritsar twin blasts, visits spot

NSG team joins investigation into Amritsar twin blasts, visits spot

Amritsar blasts: Explosives used on Heritage Street were packed in 'Hell' energy cans, say police

Heritage Street blast: Tourism industry worried over fallout

KCF chief Paramjit Panjwar’s kin to hold ‘antim ardas’ at his native village in Tarn Taran

Punjab has something distinct about it: Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Security key to nation’s growth: Rajnath

Security key to nation's growth: Rajnath Singh

Chandigarh gets biggest cow shelter

Fire breaks out at Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s house in Chandigarh, no casualty

Traffic curbs trigger gridlock in Chandigarh

123 CHB units up for grabs from May 11

Delhi University to send notice to Rahul Gandhi cautioning him against ‘unauthorised’ visit to campus in future

Delhi University to send notice to Rahul Gandhi cautioning him against ‘unauthorised’ visit to campus in future

Violation of environmental norms in development works at Delhi CM’s residence: NGT forms panel to obtain factual position

Fire at Army Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment

Tension at Jantar Mantar as farmers breach barricades

LG slams Delhi Jal Board over unhygienic water treatment plants

Stage set for four-cornered contest in Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Stage set for four-cornered contest in Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Jalandhar byelection: Curtains on high-pitched campaign

Jalandhar bypoll: Candidates on the ground, as every vote counts

Holiday in Jalandhar on May 10

Jalandhar byelection: Jittery leaders made a beeline for deras

NGT fact-finding joint committee begins probe, visits mishap site

NGT fact-finding joint committee begins probe, visits mishap site

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants bail to TV reporter Bhawana Kishore, two others

Similar incident had taken place in city decade ago

Families of victims were living in miserable conditions

6 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Patiala MC’s construction waste plant starts making interlocking tiles

Patiala MC’s construction waste plant starts making interlocking tiles

72 papers presented at varsity seminar

Two held for migrant’s murder

Farmers protest tardy lifting of wheat

Kheri Gujran students bag four medals in kickboxing