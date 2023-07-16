 Assam opposition parties criticise CM Sarma’s ‘Miya’ remark : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Assam opposition parties criticise CM Sarma’s ‘Miya’ remark

Assam opposition parties criticise CM Sarma’s ‘Miya’ remark

Sarma, while responding to reporters’ questions on high price of veggies said, ‘Vegetables are not priced so high in villages and Miya vendors charge us more’

Assam opposition parties criticise CM Sarma’s ‘Miya’ remark

Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma. File photo



PTI

Guwahati, July 16

Opposition parties in Assam on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma after he blamed local Bengali speaking Muslims for rising vegetable prices, saying he is playing communal politics.

While AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal said ‘Miyas’ have been ‘hurt’ by the CM’s comment, Congress and other opposition parties sniffed a collusion between the BJP and the AIUDF in ‘communal politics’ ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Sarma, while responding to reporters’ questions on high price of veggies in Guwahati, had said, “Vegetables are not priced so high in villages. Here the Miya vendors charge us more. Had it been Assamese vendors selling vegetables, they wouldn’t have fleeced their own people.” “I will clear all the footpaths of Guwahati and I urge our Assamese people to come forward and start their businesses,” he added.

Miya is originally a pejorative term used for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam. In recent years, activists from the community have started adopting this term in a gesture of defiance.

Reacting to Sarma’s statement, Ajmal said such words are unbecoming of a chief minister, who is the head of a state, and the community has been ‘feeling hurt and offended’.This is creating a communal divide. If it triggers any incident, the government and Himanta Biswa Sarma will be responsible for it,” the Lok Sabha MP added.

Ajmal also maintained that the prices of vegetables are not controlled by the Miyas.

Urging the Assamese youth to take up agriculture, he added, “We will welcome Assamese youth join in farming activities. But I don’t think they will do it as it requires a lot of hard work.” Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah alleged that both Sarma and Ajmal are together in creating this ‘Miya-Assamese’ controversy to drive a communal divide between the people.

“As elections are coming closer, both of them want to divide the people along religious lines. BJP has failed to address core issues like unemployment, price rise, illegal migrants, etc. and to divert attention, they are indulging in such tactics.” Raijor Dal president and MLA Akhil Gogoi also claimed that such communal statements by Sarma was a ploy to take away people’s attention from important issues.

“There are three main reasons for such communal politics. The BJP wants to divert attention from the draft delimitation proposal as the opposition has been able to lay bare before the people that the document doesn’t espouses the cause of the indigenous people.

“It also wants to sail through the elections through religious polarisation as it had failed to deliver on its promises. And also, to hide rift within old and new BJP members,” the Sivasagar legislator added.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Hemanta Phukan also alleged communal politics is a tactic by the BJP to hide its failures.

“The BJP has failed the people and to hide it, when elections are approaching, they are taking recourse to communal politics. Ajmal is also helping them in it. I urge the government to indulge in politics of development as people will reject such communal tactics,” he added.

#Assam #Congress

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Wave sweeps woman at Bandra Bandstand in Mumbai, chilling video goes viral

2
Punjab punjab floods

Rain fury: Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh booked for breaking 'bundh'

3
Himachal

IMD issues Orange alert for heavy rain in 7 Himachal districts for next 72 hours

4
Himachal

Houses lost in rain, loans make it worse for Solan residents

5
Features

Kullu ravaged

6
Punjab

Punjab rain fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

7
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accuses Governor of obstructing Sikh Gurdwara Bill, defying will of people

8
Features

Himalayas under threat

9
Punjab

Rain fury: At least 55 people killed in Punjab, Haryana; relief work underway

10
Punjab

Governor delaying assent to gurdwaras Bill, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Top News

Punjab, Haryana work to restore water, electricity supply as floodwater recedes

Punjab, Haryana work to restore water, electricity supply as floodwater recedes

Authorities still engaged in relief work and plugging breach...

Monsoon Fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

Punjab rain fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

Crops on hundreds of acres at Chandpura and Sidhani villages...

1,390 villages in14 districts of Punjab still affected by floods

1,390 villages in 14 districts of Punjab still affected by floods

25,160 people have been evacuated to safer places

File income tax return at the earliest; govt not contemplating extension of July 31 deadline

File income tax return at the earliest, govt not contemplating extension of July 31 deadline

‘ITR filing has been at a much faster pace than last year an...

Will not support Centre's Delhi services ordinance in Parliament: Congress

Congress will not support in Parliament Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi: Venugopal

'A positive development', says AAP


Cities

View All

Pungrain dacoity case solved, four men held with trucks, pistol

Pungrain dacoity case solved, four men held with trucks, pistol

Patwari held for taking Rs 4K bribe

Water below danger mark in Ravi, Beas

Farmers yet to drain floodwater from fields

State of amenities: Sans gardener, sanitation goes for toss at second park in Bhalla Colony

Bomb shell found in Chandigarh's Sector 26

Bomb shell found in Chandigarh's Sector 26

Chandigarh to have SCADA centre next month

Three Sukhna Choe bridges still closed

70K candidates to take test for 177 posts of conductor, driver

36 down with diarrhoea in Mohali district

Flood situation improves in Delhi as Yamuna water level drops to 206.02 metres

Flood situation improves in Delhi as Yamuna water level drops to 206.02 metres

Sleeping under tarpaulin, uncertainty over food and defecating in open—how flood-hit slum dwellers are surviving in Delhi

Govt reduces subsidised rate of tomato to Rs 80/kg with immediate effect in Delhi-NCR, other locations

Delhi Police register case over call threatening hijacking of Air India flight to Tel Aviv

Yamuna level recedes, but fresh rain a worry

Post deluge, women, kids, elderly struggle for survival

Post deluge, women, kids, elderly struggle for survival

Govt prepared to prevent spread of waterborne diseases: Health Minister

Union Minister visits flood-affected areas

Railways resumes train services from Jalandhar

Special Secretary reviews health facilities at rehab centre, Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur

Ludhiana residents still facing trouble in areas hit by Ganda Nullah

Ludhiana residents still facing trouble in areas hit by Ganda Nullah

Water level recedes in most flood-hit areas in Ludhiana

Body of Navy engineer swept away in Manali floods found

Ludhiana NGOs raise Rs 17.5 crore to give new lease of life to toddler

Ludhiana businessman duped of Rs 32 lakh

Boy washed away

Boy washed away

Lok Adalat : 111 cases setlled

Cops crack murder case, arrest five

Thefts rise in flood-hit Gopal Colony

Residents protest dumping of waste on Sirhind Choe banks