Student from tea garden in Assam becomes district commissioner for a day

The teenager is selected under 'Arohan' programme, an initiative for identification of talented students from remote, rural and poor families

Student from tea garden in Assam becomes district commissioner for a day

Photo for representation only. iStock



PTI

Sivasagar, August 1

For the first time in Assam, a Class-10 student of a remote tea garden had the distinction of becoming the Sivasagar District Commissioner for a day.

Bhagyadeep Rajgarh of Bokota Nemuguri Deuriting Tea Garden was selected under a scheme by District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav, who went to his house and brought him here, where he attended the day-long meeting of the District Development Committee (DDC) on Monday.

Yadav told reporters that Rajgarh, a 16-year-old student of Bokota Borbam High School, was selected under the 'Arohan' programme which is an initiative for the identification of talented students from remote, rural and poor families for the mentoring and monitoring of their academic career.

''We want to motivate students to aspire and work hard so that they can take up professional courses and have careers in varied fields, including medical, engineering and civil services,'' he said.

Rajgarh is a talented boy who, despite facing several hardships in life, is striving hard to achieve excellence, Yadav said.

''I am sure that selecting him to play the role of a district commissioner for a day will not only motivate him but also other students to pursue their studies,'' the DC said.

Rajgarh said that he has a dream of becoming an administrative officer. ''I am grateful for this opportunity of being a district commissioner for a day as I learnt, in brief, the functioning of the various departments,'' he said.

He said that he is grateful to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the District Commissioner and all his teachers for helping him to reach this position.

