Assaulted by West Bengal cops, claims child rights panel head

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 1

Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, on Saturday alleged assault by police officers in Kolkata during his visit to the house of a minor, who was allegedly killed by a neighbour in the Tiljala area.

“Officer Biswak Mukherjee beat me up at Tiljala police station. Policemen were secretly recording our investigation proceedings. They beat me up for protesting against this,” Kanoongo tweeted. West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) chief Sudeshna Roy, however, alleged that Kanoongo insulted her and her colleagues. The Kolkata Police rejected Kanoongo’s allegations, saying the officers cooperated with him.

Earlier this week, a minor was allegedly raped during school hours in a government school in Malda and later murdered by a neighbour in Tiljala.