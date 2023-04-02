Assaulted by West Bengal cops, claims child rights panel head

New Delhi, April 1
Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, on Saturday alleged assault by police officers in Kolkata during his visit to the house of a minor, who was allegedly killed by a neighbour in the Tiljala area.
“Officer Biswak Mukherjee beat me up at Tiljala police station. Policemen were secretly recording our investigation proceedings. They beat me up for protesting against this,” Kanoongo tweeted. West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) chief Sudeshna Roy, however, alleged that Kanoongo insulted her and her colleagues. The Kolkata Police rejected Kanoongo’s allegations, saying the officers cooperated with him.
Earlier this week, a minor was allegedly raped during school hours in a government school in Malda and later murdered by a neighbour in Tiljala.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah
Home Minister attacks Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan gover...
Rahul Gandhi to be in Surat on April 3 to file appeal against conviction in defamation case
Gandhi was convicted on March 23 in the defamation case for ...
If PM Modi’s degrees turn out to be fake, he would lose his Lok Sabha membership, says AAP
AAP claims Modi will become ineligible to contest elections ...
Untimely rain, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectares; farmers stare at yield loss
The untimely rains are expected to continue for a few more d...
Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe
His two personal guards, who are retired from the Army, had ...