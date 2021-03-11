Assembly bypolls to 3 seats on May 31

New Delhi, May 2
The Election Commission on Monday announced bypolls for three Assembly seats in as many states, including Champawat in Uttarakhand from where Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is likely to contest to enter the Legislative Assembly, a constitutional requirement for him to continue in the post.
The other two constituencies where the byelection will be held on May 31 are Brajrajnagar in Odisha and Thrikkakara in Kerala.
Counting of votes will be held on June 3, the EC said in a statement. The nomination process will begin on May 4 when the notification will be issued. May 11 will be the last date for filing nominations.
While the last date for withdrawal of nominations for Thrikkakara is May 16, it is May 17 for Champawat and Brajrajnagar. The bypolls will also help the EC fill vacancies in the electoral college which elects the President of India.
Champawat MLA Kailash Chandra Gahtori had recently resigned and it is widely believed that CM Dhami would contest the bypoll from there.
