PM Modi to visit Gujarat, Himachal on May 28, 31 as BJP gears up for assembly polls

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, May 22

Stepping up BJP's pitch in the two states due for the polls later this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in his home state Gujarat on May 28 and Himachal Pradesh on May 31.

While the BJP has incumbent governments in both the states, leaders indicate that PM Modi will once again be the main face for the party in the upcoming elections after a spectacular run in four states earlier this year.

The BJP will sell the model of double-engine governance with schemes for 'labharthis' forming the backdrop.

Meanwhile, the reduction in fuel prices appears to be aimed to assuage some of the anger in the middle class.

While in Gujarat the BJP changed the Chief Minister last year, in Himachal Pradesh, though there was abuzz about a similar possibility, the leadership appears disinclined.

Sources say the BJP is confident of the “unbreakable trust of people in Prime Minister Modi" and the army of ‘labharthis’ built on "pro-poor, pro-people" schemes.

With Hindutva and the national interest being the two constants, what worked for the BJP, in the difficult state of Uttar Pradesh in particular, was genesis of the new group called 'labharthis' (beneficiaries).

Cutting across caste groups, the section of people who got monetary benefits from the Centre, including free foodgrains during the Covid pandemic, proved to be real winners for the saffron party in the Assembly election earlier this year in the most trying times.