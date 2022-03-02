ASSEMBLY POLLS 2022: ‘Revenge vote’ against BJP may be SP’s gain, Cong’s loss

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

Kushinagar/Varanasi, March 1

As Uttar Pradesh prepares to vote for the penultimate round on March 3, some trends appear to have crystalised in the state dominated by the ruling BJP.

One, that the Samajwadi Party is giving it a “kante ki takkar” (keen fight), and two, the gains for the SP or the “revenge votes” against the BJP are coming at the cost of other rivals, primarily the Congress.

The SP, which has stitched an interesting caste combination with parties like the Rashtriya Lok Dal, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Mahan Dal, Pragatisheel Samaj Party (Lohia) and Janvadi Party (Socialist), has managed to turn the elections into into a direct fight. For example, Congress supporter Muneshwar Pasi from Rae Bareli was in Kushinagar yesterday to support Swami Prasad Maurya, contesting on Samajwadi Party ticket from Fazilnagar in the district.

"In these elections, Priyanka didi has made good connection with people with her behaviour. She has managed to build the ground and cadres for 2024. She worked hard and attracted crowds, which will definitely fructify in Lok Sabha elections," he says, adding, "For many upper caste voters in urban areas, the Congress was the preferred alternative to the BJP," he said.

So far as these elections are concerned, Pasi and Muhammad Naseer, who too had accompanied him from Rae Bareli, say it is better to "consolidate votes" in elections, as is happening this time.

Shashi Kant Mauraya, a student from Chandauli who is working in Varanasi, says employment and inflation are the major issues for him and his friends in these elections. "If we don't vote for Akhilesh, we will also not vote for Yogi. We will press NOTA," says Mauraya.

Aquib Khan is also an Akhilesh supporter. He doesn't know who the candidate is in his constituency, a few kilometres from Varanasi, but he is "voting for Akhilesh".