Assembly polls: EC eases restrictions, extends campaign timings by four hours

Chandigarh, February 12

The Election Commission of India eased restrictions on campaigning on Saturday for ongoing assembly elections in five states.

The Election Commission said in its order: “Today, the Commission took a periodic review of the status of COVID in the country and especially in the poll-bound states. As per information received from the Union Health Secretary the ground situation of Covid has significantly improved and the cases are fast receding in the country”.

“Based on the facts and circumstances, need of the political parties and candidates for greater participation in elections, the Commission with immediate effect further relaxes the provisions of campaigning,” it said.

Campaign ban will now apply for 10 pm to 6 am instead of the existing 12-hour ban from 8 pm to 8 am. Campaigns however must strictly adhere to State Disaster Management Authority’s Covid protocols.

Public rallies and meetings could have no more than 50 per cent of the venue’s total capacity—an upward revision from the existing 30—or the limit prescribed by SDMA, whichever is less.

Padyatras must be no more than the limit prescribed by the SDMA, and could only be held with permission from district authorities.

Other existing restrictions will continue, the commission said.

Elections are currently ongoing for five assemblies—Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Goa.

The first phase began on February 10.

Uttar Pradesh votes in all seven phases of elections. Uttarakhand and Goa are scheduled to vote for their assemblies in a single phase on February 14.

Punjab votes in the third phase on February 20.

The last phase of the election is on March 7. Votes will be counted on March 10.

The development comes India continues to see a decline in Covid cases—the country recorded 50,407 new Covid cases and 804 deaths on Saturday.

