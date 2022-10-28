AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine has more blood clot risk than Pfizer

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 27

A comparative multinational study on rarest blood clotting condition after the receipt of Covid-19 vaccines has revealed a 30 per cent increased risk of thrombocytopenia (a potentially risky condition that produces rare blood clots with low platelet levels) after the first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine as compared to the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

Cases involving Pfizer shot surface After millions of vaccine doses were given, rare cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome were reported, often after the first dose of adenovirus vaccines.

Instances of immune thrombocytopenia observed in recipients of Pfizer shots as well.

The research titled “Comparative risk of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome or thromboembolic events associated with different Covid-19 vaccines: international network cohort study from five European countries and the US” published in the British Medical Journal on Thursday concluded that although rare, the observed risks after adenovirus-based vaccines (AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson’s Janssen) should be considered when planning further immunisation campaigns and future vaccine development. Overall, 13,32,719 of 38,29,822 first dose AstraZeneca chot recipients were matched to 21,24,339 of 21,49,679 Pfizer shot recipients from Germany and the UK. Additionally, 7,62,517 of 7,72,678 people receiving Janssen vaccine were matched to 28,51,976 of 76,06,693 receiving Pfizer in Germany, Spain and the US.

“In US, 6,28,164 AstraZeneca recipients were matched to 22,30,157 Moderna shot recipients.