At 142.86 cr, India to be most populous by June-end, will surpass China by 29L

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, April 19

India is projected to surpass China as the world’s most populous country by June-end with data suggesting a demographic edge for India insofar as the age composition of the two countries’people goes.

The UNFPA’s State of the World Population 2023 Report launched on Wednesday estimates India’s population at 142.86 crore (1.428 billion) as against China’s 142.57 crore (1.425 billion) by mid-year — with India projected to house nearly 29 lakh people more than China.

The projections are based on various data sources available to the UN agency until February. The Indian Census expected in 2021 continues to be delayed post-Covid 19.

The UN report follows the World Population Prospects 2022 projections that the global population would reach 800 crore on November 15, 2022, with India set to overtake China as the world’s most populous country in 2023. The latest report by the United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA) estimates the global population to reach 804.5 crore by June-end, with India and China housing nearly one-third of the planet’s people.

Important takeaways from the UNFPA report point to a clear demographic edge for India over China.

While 26% of India’s projected 142.86 crore people by June-end would be in the age group 10 to 24 years, the corresponding proportion would be 18% for China.

Likewise while 7% of India’s overall people are projected to be 65 years and above, this percentage is estimated to be double — 14% in China, which has of late been encouraging people to have more children after following the one-child policy for decades.

Downplaying the demographics, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Wednesday said, “Population is important but, equally, talents are important. Our talent dividend is booming and the impetus for development is strong.”