At 1st National Training Conclave, PM Modi calls for ending silos

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated first-ever National Training Conclave, which is aimed at strengthening governance in the country, as he underlined the importance of capacity-building, the need to end silos and enhance service-delivery.

Later in a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Attended the National Training Conclave today, a part of our efforts to learn and serve better. Highlighted the importance of capacity-building, ending silos and enhancing service-delivery. We shall keep transforming challenges into opportunities for a New India.”

He asked the officers to “improve and advance the governance process and policy implementation” and said for this, training modules for young officers were a “pre-requisite”.

Later in a statement, the PMO said Modi’s speech was “replete with many anecdotes and stories emanating from his rich political and administrative experience”.

Talking about vertical and horizontal silos and the shackles of hierarchy, the Prime Minister exhorted officers to overcome these limitations. He also stressed on “jan bhagidari” (people’s participation) and credited the success of several of the initiatives, including Swachh Bharat Mission, Aspirational Districts Programme, Amrit Sarovar and Digital India Mission.

Discussing his experience of earlier serving as CM and later as PM, Modi underlined that the government had never lacked talented, dedicated and committed officials. “But just like the institution of the Army, which has built impeccable credibility in the eyes of the public, it is the responsibility of all government servants to further repose the faith of people in the government system,” he said.

Stressing the need for such training modules, which inculcate a whole of government approach, the PM said, all efforts should be made to nurture the potential of the officials.

