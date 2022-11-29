 At 215, India records lowest one-day covid cases in two-and-a-half years : The Tribune India

The active cases decline to 4,982

Photo for representation. Tribune



PTI

New Delhi, November 29

India logged 215 new coronavirus infections, the lowest since April 2020, taking the total tally of covid cases to 4,46,72,068, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The active cases further declined to 4,982, while the death toll climbed to 5,30,615 with one fatality being reported from Delhi, the data updated at 8am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate increased to 98.8 per cent, according to the ministry. 

A decrease of 141 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,36,471, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. 

According to the ministry's website, 219.91 crore doses of covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. 

