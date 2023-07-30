At 3,682, India home to 75% of world's tiger population: Data

PTI

New Delhi/Ramnagar (Uttarakhand), July 29

The number of tigers in India has increased from 2,967 in 2018 to 3,682 in 2022, an annual rise of 6 per cent, according to the latest government data released on International Tiger Day on Saturday.

With this, India has become home to approximately 75 per cent of the world’s tiger population, Union Minister of State for Forest, Environment and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey said in Ramnagar while releasing the data for 2022.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the “Status of Tigers 2022” to mark the completion of 50 years of “Project Tiger” in April, the government had said there are at least 3,167 tigers in India. Tiger census is held every four years in the country. “There are a maximum of 3,925 tigers in the country. The average number is 3,682,” a senior official from the National Tiger Conservation Authority said.

With a 50 per cent increase in the past four years, Madhya Pradesh has the maximum number (785) of tigers in the country, followed by Karnataka (563), Uttarakhand (560), and Maharashtra (444), according to the data.

In his message on the occasion, Union Minister of Forest, Environment and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said, “India’s exemplary efforts in tiger conservation and the increase in tiger numbers is not just a statistic but a testament to the determination and commitment of the nation.”

