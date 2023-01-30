At all-party meet, Opposition seeks debate on role of governors, Adani stock crash, BBC documentary; wants caste-based census

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, January 30

The Budget Session of Parliament looks set for a stormy start with the opposition parties on Monday demanding a debate on the role of governors in the wake of the Centre-state relations, the Adani stock crash, the BBC documentary besides demanding a caste-based economic census and discussions on price rise and unemployment.

At the meeting called by the government to deliberate on the agenda for the session starting on Tuesday, the TMC and BRS led the demand for a discussion on cooperative federalism in light of the recent unsavoury run-ins between governors and state governments with the examples of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in point.

“We are aware that rules don’t permit a discussion on the role of governors. But we can always devise a measure to debate cooperative federalism. A discussion can be held under the broader term of federalism,” Keshav Rao of BRS said after the meeting.

Since the Congress was absent from the meeting on account of Bharat Jodo Yatra culmination in Kashmir, the TMC opened the discussion and first raised the demand for a debate on cooperative federalism, an agenda backed by BRS, AAP’s Sanjay Singh, DMK and even BJP-friendly party AIADMK.

The Adani stock crash issue found resonance across parties with AAP raising it vociferously and BRS and other parties backing it. “How can the government stay silent on one man overvaluing his stocks? The hard-earned money of people is at stake,” said Singh, adding that the “assault on the governance architecture in Delhi by the L-G also needs discussion”.

BRS, JDU, RJD, YSRCP demanded caste-based economic census while AIADMK led the demand for Women’s Reservation Bill.

AIADMK also led the demand for revival of the National Judicial Appointments Commission Bill, which everyone backed with the exception of RJD’s Manoj Jha.

The government represented by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, meanwhile, said it was “ready for any discussion under rules”.

Joshi said 27 parties were represented at the meeting with 37 leaders. The SP was absent.

The meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The government said the Congress had sent a letter for being unable to attend due to inclement weather in Kashmir and the cancellation of flights.

Joshi said the Congress leaders would meet him separately on Tuesday.

Speaking at the all-party meeting, NC patron Farooq Abdullah called for the situation in the Valley to be improved further before Kashmiri Pandits could go back.