At BJP CMs' meet, PM calls for 100% coverage of schemes

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 28

Barely hours after inaugurating the new Parliament building on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and took stock of development works in the crucial election year.

The meeting, a stock taking by PM and BJP chief JP Nadda, of achievements and gaps in development delivery, started around 3 pm and ended around 9 pm.

The PM is learnt to have urged the BJP-ruled states to aim for 100 per cent saturation of central government schemes and ensure last-mile delivery of key government benefits, including the PM Rural Housing scheme, Ayushman Bharat, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, water connections, clean fuel initiative among other flagship schemes.

The meeting was attended by Chief Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh, CM Manohar Lal Khattar of Haryana, Pushkar Dhami of Uttarakhand, Bhupendra Patel of Gujarat, Pramod Sawant of Goa, Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Pema Khandu (Arunachal Pradesh) Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and UP Deputy CMs.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present at the BJP office where the meeting took place. Dhami later said his government had achieved 100 per cent saturation of the PM Aawas Rural, Ayushman Bharat and Kisan Samman Nidhi and had launched a mission to double Uttarakhand gross state domestic product in the next five years.