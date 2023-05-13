At G7 summit, FM bats for digital connectivity

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 12

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday pitched for digital connectivity to resolve the dilemma faced by emerging markets and developing economies (EMDEs) between climate security and growth.

Addressing a G7 seminar on economic policies for welfare in Niigata, Japan, she pointed out that technology improved access for the poor to markets and basic services.

India’s focus on technology, digital public infrastructure and green hydrogen as a foundation for sustainable and inclusive growth are examples of innovative policy toolkits by EMDEs.

The minister also spoke on the need to go beyond GDP numbers and empowering people by improving digital connectivity in developing nations. Sitharaman is on a two-day visit to Japan to attend the G7 meeting of Finance Ministers and central bank governors.