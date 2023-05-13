At G7 summit, FM bats for digital connectivity

New Delhi, May 12
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday pitched for digital connectivity to resolve the dilemma faced by emerging markets and developing economies (EMDEs) between climate security and growth.
Addressing a G7 seminar on economic policies for welfare in Niigata, Japan, she pointed out that technology improved access for the poor to markets and basic services.
India’s focus on technology, digital public infrastructure and green hydrogen as a foundation for sustainable and inclusive growth are examples of innovative policy toolkits by EMDEs.
The minister also spoke on the need to go beyond GDP numbers and empowering people by improving digital connectivity in developing nations. Sitharaman is on a two-day visit to Japan to attend the G7 meeting of Finance Ministers and central bank governors.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka Election results LIVE updates: Early leads show tight contest between Congress, BJP
Counting begins; prohibitory orders in Bengaluru, Dakshina K...
Wankhede sought Rs 25 cr to let off Aryan, booked by CBI
FIR filed against 4 others too | Searches held at 29 sites
‘Contrary to rules’: SC stays promotion of Gujarat CJM who convicted Rahul
Also halts elevation of 67 other judicial officers from stat...
Hindenburg row: SC may give SEBI 3 months more for probe
Will pass orders on May 15 after perusing expert panel repo...