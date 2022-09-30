At LAC, Rajnath briefed about ground positions

New Delhi, September 29

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Thursday, visited forward areas along Anini village in Dibang valley located in far-eastern part of Arunachal Pradesh.

He made an on-the-ground assessment of the country’s defence preparedness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The senior military leadership briefed him on how many patrols were conducted and how many times Indian and Chinese troops came face to face.

Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande, Eastern Army Commander Lt General RP Kalita and other senior officers accompanied the minister. Rajnath Singh also interacted with the troops posted in the area.

After his visit to the forward areas, Rajnath Singh held an interaction with armed forces personnel in Tezpur, Assam.

The minister told the audience that strengthening India’s military prowess has been the government’s top priority ever since it came to power in 2014 with focus on equipping the Services with state-of-the-art weapons and equipment through an ‘atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) defence industry.

India’s international image, he said, had been completely transformed due to the bold decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the gallant deeds of the armed forces. “Due to the efforts of our Prime Minister, we have become an assertor from a mere observer,” he said.

As part of the day’s engagements, the minister also interacted with the members of the second religious expedition to Athu Popu, an annual trek of local Idu Mishmi tribe which is being facilitated by the Indian Army since last year as part of outreach and continued efforts towards supporting the locals and development of tourism.