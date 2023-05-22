At Papua New Guinea, Modi to host summit with Pacific island nations

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in Papua New Guinea on the second leg of his three-nation tour. He was accorded a 19-gun salute, a guard of honour and a ceremonial welcome.

As a special gesture, Papua New Guinea PM James Marape received PM Modi at the airport and after a warm hug, bent and touched his feet.

“The Indian community in Papua New Guinea also came in large numbers and showed remarkable affection. Thankful to them for the memorable welcome. I am thankful to PM James Marape for coming to the airport and welcoming me. This is a very special gesture which I will always remember. I look forward to boosting India’s ties with this great nation during my visit,” tweeted PM Modi after his arrival.

PM visits Hiroshima Peace Memorial Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid floral tributes at the Peace Memorial Museum and Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

The park has been built in memory of those who died in a nuclear attack on the city at the end of the World War II

On Twitter, Modi attached the photographs of his visit to the historical sites in Japan. PTI

PM Modi is at Port Moresby to chair the Third Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit.

“It has been a fruitful visit to Japan. Met several world leaders during the G7 Summit and discussed a variety of issues with them. Gratitude to PM Kishida, the government and people of Japan for their warmth,” tweeted the PM. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Hiroshima, before the PM’s delegation left for Papua New Guinea. “I had a great discussion with Jaishankar on the sidelines of the G7 in Hiroshima. We look forward to hosting the Indian Prime Minister in June, whose visit will celebrate the deep partnership between the US and India,” tweeted Blinken.

Yoga prevents illnesses: Modi

PM Modi has underlined the importance of inculcating the practice of wellness in lifestyles to prevent illnesses. “Yoga, ayurveda and meditation address physical, mental and social aspects of health,” he said in a virtual address to the World Health Assembly in Geneva. tns

Looking forward to hosting Modi: US

