At UNSC, India condemns Russian strikes on civilians, infra in Ukraine

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 24

India has told the UN Security Council (UNSC) that it continues to remain concerned about the situation in Ukraine, including the targeting of infrastructure and civilians deaths.

“History has shown us that the killings of civilians and devastation of civilian infrastructure have been used, regrettably, as legitimate weapons of war. India strongly condemns the use of oppressive violence against innocent civilians and targeting of civilian objects in armed conflicts, regardless of who commits them,” said India’s Permanent Representative Ruchira Kamboj at an emergency session on Ukraine.

“Since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict, India has consistently called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to the violence. Our PM’s statement that this cannot be an era of war has been appreciated across the world. India’s position on the Ukraine conflict is premised on this principle. We continue to support all efforts aimed at de-escalation,” she said.

India’s approach to the Ukraine conflict will continue to be people-centric, said Kamboj while recalling that it has provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine and neighbouring countries of Poland, Romania, Hungary, and Slovak Republic. “We, therefore, sincerely hope for an early resumption of peace talks to bring about an immediate ceasefire and early resolution to the conflict. We reiterate that the global order is anchored on respect for principles of the UN Charter, international law and sovereignty and territorial integrity of states,’” she observed.

Meanwhile, nearly all members of the UN Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC), including China, appreciated India’s hosting of its meeting over two days recently in Mumbai and New Delhi.

“We welcome the adoption of the forward-looking Delhi Declaration and appreciate that it will serve as a non-binding benchmark for countering the new narratives of terrorists,” said Harold Adlai Agyeman, UNSC president.

China’s Deputy Permanent Representative Geng Shuang said, “India, as the chair of the CTC, hosted a special session this October and adopted the Delhi Declaration, thereby giving impetus to member states’ efforts in better tackling the new counter-terrorism challenges.”